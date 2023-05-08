ICR Launches Generative AI Webinar Series

Monthly Webinars Begin May 17

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced the debut of a webinar series on generative AI. The 5-part series will explore the potential of generative AI and provide actionable insights for business executives on how to develop a strategic roadmap for leveraging AI technologies.

Examining the essentials of generative AI, its applications across various industries, and best practices for implementation, attendees will be empowered to make informed decisions about incorporating generative AI into their business strategies for long-term success.

ICR Generative AI Webinar Schedule:

May 17; Part I: Generative AI for C-Suite Leaders: A Primer on Strategy, Execution, and Stakeholder Engagement

June 22; Part II: Navigating the Generative AI Revolution: Building a Resilient AI Strategy for Business Excellence

July 13; Part III: Strategic Communications in the AI Era: Understand How IR & PR Shape Your Company’s AI Narrative

August 10; Part IV: Harnessing Generative AI for Sales & Marketing: Accelerating Efficient Growth Through GTM Innovation

September 21; Part V: Capital Markets & Generative AI Strategy: Meeting Investor Expectations for AI-Driven Growth

Part I in the series will be presented on May 17, at 3:00 PM EDT, and will feature a conversation hosted by ICR’s Head of Growth Marketing, Asma Stewart, with Bennett Borden, Partner and Chief Data Scientist at DLA Piper. The session will lay the foundation for understanding what generative AI is and how it can be leveraged to drive efficiency and business results through real-life use cases.

“AI is radically transforming how information is gathered, processed and communicated, and organizations that effectively leverage the tools will have an undeniable competitive edge,” said Don Duffy, President of ICR. “Through the ICR network, we are assembling top thought leaders from across disciplines and industries, to examine how the most forward-thinking companies embrace and implement AI, and the lessons they are learning in their AI journey.”

To register for the ICR Generative AI Webinar Series, please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/generative_ai/begin

