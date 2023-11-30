ICR Hosts The JRNY Whisky Co-Founder Chris Pronger on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IR—ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Pronger, former professional hockey player, entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of The JRNY Whisky, recently appeared on Episode 103 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.





Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Tom spoke with Chris about his NHL journey from getting drafted to holding the Stanley Cup, the inspiration for founding The JRNY Whisky, how he and his brother landed on the name, his approach the product marketing, and more.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with public and private companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs, and manage complex transactions and corporate events to enhance long-term enterprise value and corporate reputation. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to hundreds of clients across more than 20 industry groups. With more than 400 team members, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms, maintaining offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing. Learn more at https://icrinc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @ICRPR.

Contacts

Brian Ruby, ICR, 203-682-8268, [email protected]