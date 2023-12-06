ICR Hosts J.McLaughlin CEO Mary Ellen Coyne and Co-Founder & CCO Kevin McLaughlin on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IR—ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Mary Ellen Coyne, Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin McLaughlin, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, of J.McLaughlin, an American sportswear brand with more than 170 stores, recently appeared on Episode 104 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.





Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Tom spoke with Mary Ellen and Kevin about how Kevin and his brother Jay started the business in 1977, the company’s impressive financial performance, trends and retail projections for the coming season, their goals for the next five years, and more.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

