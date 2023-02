ICR Hosts Direct Digital Holdings CEO Mark Walker on the Welcome to the Arena Podcast

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Mark Walker, Chairman, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform operating through its companies Colossus Media, LLC, Huddled Masses LLC and Orange142, LLC, recently appeared on Episode 61 of ICR’s “Welcome to the Arena” podcast.

Welcome to the Arena is hosted by Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO of ICR. Tom spoke with Mark about the challenges and opportunities he saw when starting Direct Digital Holdings with fellow co-founder, Keith Smith, the state of the current Direct Digital Holdings business, the key industry verticals and trends on the company’s radar, and the business opportunity ahead.

The Welcome to the Arena podcast has featured discussions with CEOs, CFOs, financial analysts, members of the media, investment bankers, private equity executives and others who influence and create value for public and private-equity backed companies. The podcast made its debut in August 2021, airing episodes roughly every two weeks, and is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

