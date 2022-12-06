ICR ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism Team Announces Stellar Year

Advises more than 30 clients on strategic ESG and shareholder advisory solutions

Expert-led team drives transparent disclosures across all industries and successfully helps companies win proxy battles

Team recently expanded to provide Private Equity ESG due diligence services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a global leader in strategic communications, today announced that it advised more than 30 companies on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and shareholder activism solutions in 2022. Services included ESG strategy development, report creation, shareholder engagements, and activism defense.

In its advisory capacity, ICR’s ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism team provides independent and objective counsel to private and public companies, as well as private equity firms across all industry groups, including energy, healthcare, consumer discretionary, and financials.

“ICR’s ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism team has grown significantly since it was established in 2020, differentiated by their experience working in senior stewardship roles at the world’s largest passive investment firms as well as their ability to collaborate with ICR’s 20+ industry-focused Investor Relations teams,” said Tom Ryan, CEO of ICR. “This has enabled them to provide clients with the tools and resources to approach complex issues in an authentic and deliberate way. By advising on strategy, disclosure, and engagement, our team delivers a holistic suite of services at the exact time the market desperately needs clarity and direction. During 2022 we engaged with more than twice the number of companies than in 2020, underscoring a leading position in ESG advisory and shareholder activism solutions.”

The ICR approach brings a differentiated single-continuum advisory service to the marketplace, combining strategic ESG advisory and activist defense services with direct shareholder engagement. This addresses event-driven issues and proactively supports good corporate reporting. In collaboration with ICR Branding + Creative, ICR delivers an end-to-end reporting solution from conception and development to design and production that uniquely delivers a company’s ESG story.

ICR’s ESG Advisory & Shareholder Activism team is on track to deliver more than 20 ESG reports in 2022, including reports for Alignment Health, Spartan Nash, and Leslie’s Pool. The team achieved notable engagement successes in 2022 with positive client outcomes on climate- and governance-related shareholder activism. In addition, the team grew its PE due diligence services, securing strong ongoing business relationships for target company ESG analysis.

“Building on the significant momentum in our business this past year, we are confident that we will continue to deliver exceptional and unparalleled service to our clients across the ESG and shareholder activism landscape in the coming years,” said Lyndon Park, Managing Partner of ESG Advisory and Shareholder Activism.

