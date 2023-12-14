ICR Announces Schedule for the 2024 ICR Conference

Event to be held in Orlando, Florida, January 8-10, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced the schedule for the 26th ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year.





The annual conference will take place January 8-10, 2024 at the Grand Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida – home to the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton hotels. Publicly held companies will present on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th, with Private Company Day: Next Generation Growth presentations held on Wednesday, January 10th.

A comprehensive conference schedule, including public and private company presentations and panels, can be viewed by visiting: 2024 ICR Conference Schedule

For the last two and a half decades, the ICR Conference has brought together more than 2,500 attendees, including the management teams of more than 250 premier public and private growth companies, institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, private equity professionals, sponsoring investment banks and select media each year, to network, discuss industry trends and share their strategies. The three-day event is also filled with insightful panels on important industry topics, dynamic speakers, brand activations, evening receptions and thousands of meetings with key stakeholders.

The event is by invitation only. To request an invitation to attend or present at the 2024 ICR Conference, please visit https://icrconference.com/contact/request-invitation/.

About ICR



Established in 1998, ICR partners with public and private companies to execute strategic communications and advisory programs, and manage complex transactions and corporate events to enhance long-term enterprise value and corporate reputation. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to hundreds of clients across more than 20 industry groups. With more than 400 team members, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms, maintaining offices in New York, Connecticut, Boston, Baltimore, San Jose, London, and Beijing. Learn more at https://icrinc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @ICRPR.

Contacts

[email protected]