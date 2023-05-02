ICR Acquires Lumina Communications

Doubles Size of ICR Technology PR Practice, Enhances Capabilities

Expands West Coast Footprint with Deep Silicon Valley Relationships

Provides Integrated Access to IR and Advisory Services for Lumina Clients

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired Lumina Communications, an award-winning B2B technology-focused PR firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software and IT Infrastructure. The Lumina team joins ICR’s existing Technology & Modern Mobility PR practice, significantly enhancing ICR’s capabilities in B2B technology, doubling its practice size in both revenue and headcount and broadening its service offerings. The combination will immediately provide legacy Lumina clients with access to integrated support across ICR’s entire platform of services.

“The Technology sector has been a longstanding center of growth for ICR, and as emerging solutions transform how all industries operate, the opportunity ahead looks even more promising,” said Tom Ryan, Co-Founder & CEO, ICR. “Over the last 20 years, Hugh Burnham and the Lumina team have built an impressive agency that is a natural complement to ICR’s Technology practice. We’re thrilled to welcome Lumina and its marquee roster of clients to ICR as we significantly expand our reach within rapidly growing tech segments, broaden our work with earlier stage companies, and enhance our domain expertise.”

ICR’s highly differentiated service model brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. With this acquisition, the firm’s Technology practice becomes one of ICR’s largest sector groups, representing organizations across private growth- to late-stage and publicly traded companies. Lumina brings to ICR deep industry expertise and relationships in critical technology sectors, including some of the most innovative companies in Silicon Valley, with a flagship office in San Jose. Current Lumina clients will now be able to engage a broader suite of fully integrated services – including Investor Relations, Capital Markets Advisory, Crisis & Special Situation, Investor Access, Growth Marketing and Branding & Creative – as their needs dictate.

Bo Park, Managing Partner of ICR, will lead the combined team, working closely with Hugh Burnham, Founder and CEO of Lumina, who will become Managing Partner, reporting to Tom Ryan and ICR President Don Duffy. Burnham will continue in his leadership role with a focus on driving growth and strategic expansion for the combined group, with particular emphasis on deepening the firm’s relationships in the West Coast start-up, venture capital and private equity communities. The combination creates exciting new growth opportunities for all team members and strengthens ICR’s position as one of the leading technology communications firms in the U.S.

“We are extremely excited to join the team at ICR and believe that our combined skillsets and areas of expertise will create a comprehensive offering that will support companies in all stages of their growth,” said Hugh Burnham. “ICR brings impressive scale and resources that complement our team and will help us capitalize on the momentum we’re experiencing in Cybersecurity, Enterprise Software and IT Infrastructure. This combination will give us the opportunity to expand the expertise and services we offer to our clients, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture which has created our success in Silicon Valley.”

Together, ICR and Lumina have unmatched depth of expertise in B2B Technology, Corporate, Transaction, Financial and Public Company PR, and the capabilities to see technology companies through every stage of growth, from start-up to fundraising, growth stages, IPO or public company, and every facet of communications need.

“Over the past two decades, ICR has been incredibly successful at organically growing our PR, IR and Capital Markets advisory capabilities within the tech sector,” said Bo Park. “The combined forces of the Lumina and ICR Technology PR teams deepen and augment our footprint in strategic technology growth markets, while giving us the opportunity to scale both operationally and geographically. The synergy between our teams and our cultures is undeniable, and we’ve already begun working closely to pinpoint new ways that our combined team can bring value to current and future clients.”

The award-winning Lumina team includes more than 40 PR professionals, including former journalists, producers, social media experts and writers, serving more than 50 clients in cybersecurity, enterprise technology and IT infrastructure. Lumina adds to ICR’s existing client base in those categories, and bolsters ICR’s sectors of expertise which also include AI, automotive and mobility tech, fintech, adtech, martech, ecommerce, and more. Lumina is ranked by O’Dwyers as a top 25 technology PR firm in the U.S., and has won awards for its people and work from organizations including The Cyber Security Global Excellent Awards, PR News, Cyber Defense Magazine and Bulldog PR. Lumina has longstanding relationships with some of Silicon Valley’s best-known venture capital firms and largest technology PE firms, and a track record of value creation for their portfolio companies.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR and LinkedIn.

About Lumina

Lumina is a strategic, B2B technology-focused communications firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in New York City and San Diego. The company offers public relations, media and analyst relations, content development, corporate messaging and social media services.

Contacts

Matt Lindberg, ICR, 203-682-8214, matthew.lindberg@icrinc.com