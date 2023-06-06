ICR Acquires Leading Consumer Communications Agency Bullfrog + Baum

To be combined with ICR’s existing consumer lifestyle public relations and branding and creative teams to establish a new and distinct brand, allowing ICR to continue to focus on its core corporate offering

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, announced today it has acquired Bullfrog + Baum, a leading consumer communications agency specializing in hospitality, lifestyle, travel and consumer marketing.

Building on the growth and success of ICR’s consumer lifestyle practice, which currently operates in the health and wellness, restaurant and retail sectors, the acquisition of Bullfrog + Baum will add strategic and creative depth, additional tactical service offerings and vertical expertise. ICR intends to combine Bullfrog + Baum with its existing consumer lifestyle public relations team and its branding and creative team, forming a new and separately-branded group offering a full suite of integrated services. The firm intends to announce the new brand in the coming months.

Tom Ryan, CEO of ICR, said, “Throughout ICR’s 25-year history advising public and private companies, we have built a strong foundational understanding of how to support our clients’ business objectives through smart and strategic communications and advisory services. Over time, as clients asked for it, we saw the opportunity to apply this approach in helping them better connect with their consumer audiences. The addition of the Bullfrog + Baum team allows us to establish a new and distinct unit that will possess significant scale and expertise, strong leadership and broad capabilities, allowing ICR to continue to focus on its core corporate offering.”

Founded in 2000, Bullfrog + Baum has a long history stemming from its roots as a preeminent hospitality agency based in New York City. The firm offers award-winning global capabilities across consumer, lifestyle, travel and hospitality sectors for key clients including Singapore Tourism Board, Thompson Hospitality Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, Chef Bobby Flay and Chef Laurent Tourondel.

Jennifer Baum, founder and CEO of Bullfrog + Baum, who will become a partner at ICR, said, “I have always credited our provenance working with some of the greatest chefs and restaurants in the world with the development of an agency DNA that is both wildly creative and highly strategic. As our more than two-decade journey led us out of the kitchens and into collaboration with some of the most iconic hospitality brands and global lifestyle forces, we’ve stepped into a larger opportunity now providing award-winning creativity and execution to some of the most iconic brands in the world. I can’t think of a better partner to join forces with than ICR, with its proven success and outstanding reputation for client service and employee empowerment to help fuel the next stage of our exciting growth journey.”

The new group will offer a spectrum of public relations and creative services across the consumer lifestyle space, including targeted communications strategies and executions, influencer marketing and social media campaigns, creative and digital branding, event planning and production, integration and partnership solutions, philanthropic and corporate social responsibility program development and more. With a combined team consisting of approximately 60 professionals led by Baum and Seth Grugle, partner at ICR, the practice will serve a world class client roster, across a broad spectrum of consumer facing industries.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR.

About Bullfrog + Baum

Established in 2000, Bullfrog + Baum is an award-winning agency comprised of brand-builders, insight-finders and storytellers specializing in consumer communications and representing the best of the best in (and around) the hospitality industry. A one-stop communications, creative, design and digital shop, Bullfrog + Baum has proven success in garnering national and global attention for its diverse roster of clients—all-star chefs, internationally-known liquor brands, restaurants, tourism boards, hotels, products and events. From drumbeat PR to blow-out events to business-driving marketing strategies, Bullfrog + Baum applies unique perspective to every project it undertakes for every client it serves. Bullfrog + Baum is headquartered in New York City with satellite offices across the country and the globe. www.bullfrogandbaum.com.

Contacts

ICR



Seth Grugle



seth.grugle@icrinc.com

646-277-1272

Bullfrog + Baum



Lauren Sikora



lsikora@bullfrogandbaum.com

201-602-2784