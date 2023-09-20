Icelandair Drives 10x ROI improvement and 70% Reduction in Cost Per Booking in Digital Media with Scibids AI and Brainlabs

Scibids AI powered Brainlabs’ digital strategy, scaling dramatic digital media efficiencies for international airline

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing, announces a collaboration with Icelandair and its digital media agency, Brainlabs. By leveraging Scibids’ customizable AI, Brainlabs has achieved exceptional results for Icelandair’s programmatic ad campaigns. With a focus on maximizing online flight bookings at the lowest possible cost to Icelandair, as a result of this successful partnership with Scibids, Icelandair has experienced marked improvements in campaign performance.





“The results were incredibly fruitful for Icelandair, with Scibids AI and Brainlabs securing a 70% decrease in cost per flight booking over the past year,” said Jóhann Benediktsson, Digital Marketing Manager, Icelandair. “This level of efficiency represents a 10x ROI for the brand compared to the benchmark price of applying artificial intelligence ourselves. We’re proud to work with tech-forward partners like Brainlabs and Scibids.”

“We are delighted with the impact of the inclusion of Scibids AI technology has had on Icelandair’s campaign performance, where we have secured a 70% decrease in cost per flight booking over the past year,” said Anjlee Majmudar, VP Programmatic, Brainlabs North America. “It’s especially rewarding to work alongside a client like Icelandair who are keen to embrace new programmatic AI-infused technologies to ensure that their brand continues to outperform the competition”

Brainlabs conducted a comprehensive test utilizing Scibids AI across 11 markets. The objective was to assess the impact of the AI on Icelandair’s digital ad efficiency. The test proved to be a resounding success, prompting the application of Scibids technology across all programmatic spend.

Through the use of the Custom Bidding product in Google Display & Video 360, Scibids was seamlessly integrated into Icelandair’s DSP seat. Custom Bidding empowers advertisers and their agencies to customize the bidding algorithm so that it aligns more closely with the desired business outcomes. This solution provides advertisers with more precise control over ad decisioning and price valuation of each impression opportunity.

The primary goal was to identify the combinations of media signals that maximize the probability of conversions, ultimately driving online flight bookings. Scibids AI regularly updated custom bidding models to ensure a high frequency of optimization, adapting its strategies to new market signals continuously.

“Scibids AI’s ability to analyze millions of variables and adapt bidding strategies in real time has provided Icelandair with a competitive edge in the digital advertising landscape,” said Eric Schwartz, MD of North America, Scibids. “We are excited to continue supporting them in achieving their business outcomes.”

About Scibids

Scibids, a DoubleVerify company, is the global leader in AI-powered digital advertising decisioning. Founded in Paris in 2016, our mission is to grow and scale the performance of digital marketing by helping brands achieve desired business outcomes through privacy-respecting practices. Scibids AI is designed for advertisers, agencies, and all media buyers who want to improve the effectiveness and scale of their advertising campaigns. Scibids’ customizable AI auto-generates algorithms that fuel performance without relying on user tracking or profiling. Our AI is enabled within leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), unifies the ad stack by making planning and measurement data actionable within programmatic buys, and delivers measurable ROI for a long-lasting competitive advantage. Thousands of brands and their media agencies worldwide embrace Scibids AI for the unparalleled performance, customization and automation it provides. Learn more at www.scibids.com and download “AI, Privacy and the Future of Digital Marketing,” a marketer’s guide to growth in the post-cookie digital ecosystem.

About Brainlabs

Brainlabs was founded in 2012 by Daniel Gilbert when the former Googler spotted an opportunity to build an agency made up of engineers, statisticians and data scientists. Over the last 11 years, Brainlabs has supercharged its growth from 1 to over 850 Brainlabbers, delivering game-changing work for clients and becoming one of the world’s largest independent digital media agencies. With its high performance approach to media, the agency has produced winning results for clients like Adidas, American Express, Estée Lauder Companies, Mars and WeTransfer. Brainlabs sold a minority stake to private equity company Livingbridge in 2019, when Gilbert decided he wanted to turn the digital marketing specialist into the biggest and best media agency in the world. Since then, Brainlabs has acquired and integrated eight agencies and expanded its international footprint beyond its London HQ.

