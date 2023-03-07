“I and love and you” Introduces Two Innovations at Natural Products Expo West: Treat Meow™ “Squeeze & Thank You,” an Interactive Lickable Cat Treat Line, and Irresist-A-Bowls™, Pantry-Fresh Dog Meals

Pioneer in Premium, Holistic Pet Food Debuts its Newest Collections of Cat Treats and Dog Food for Obsessed Pet Parents

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–“I and love and you,” the makers of the food your pet would make for themselves if they could, is introducing two innovative products for our best cat and dog friends this March at Natural Products Expo West. Attendees of the show are invited to the brand’s pet-snacking station in the main pavilion and booth #5058 to learn more about this category-shifting innovation by “I and love and you.”





Developed in conjunction with their on-staff Holistic Veterinarian, the “I and love and you” innovations include:

“We set out to create nutritious, delicious and sustainable products that our pet obsessed people will love, and their best friends will love even more!” said Michael Meyer, CEO of “I and love and you.” “Our newest cat launch embodies our brand’s mission to provide pet-obsessed parents with a cat treat they will feel confident giving their furry friend, knowing it will support a healthier, happier life full of flavor, love and function.”

Treat Meow™ “Squeeze & Thank You”

Lickable cat treats are one of the fastest growing pet treat formats (+98% annual growth) in the market. This ultra-premium Treat Meow™ “Squeeze & Thank You” offering is the first function-forward, lickable treat that puts cats’ nutrition first – just how it should be.

Available in three purr-worthy recipes, Immune Support with sustainably sourced seafood, Digestion Support with savory cage-free chicken, and Skin & Coat Support with wild-caught tuna, these treats are crafted with prebiotics, pumpkin, zinc, and added vitamins and minerals including Omega 3 and Omegas 6 oils to improve pets’ systems and functions. And they contain no grains or fillers, and nothing artificial for a truly clean treating experience. The product is available in single-flavor packs of four single-serve sticks, and a Variety Pack format including 12 single-serve sticks with four of each flavor. All packaging is 100% recyclable through Terra-Cycle.

The Treat Meow™ “Squeeze & Thank You” line is being introduced right now exclusively at Walmart and will be coming to grocery stores and online retailers nationwide later in the year.

Irresist-A-Bowls™

Continuing the brand’s mission to deliver high-quality nutrition to pets, the new Irresist-A-Bowls™ contain real, non-GMO, fresh protein and produce. With real meat always at the top of the ingredient list, these recipes contain farm-raised, grass-fed beef and cage-free chicken, alongside a healthy dose of prebiotics to support healthy digestion. Irresist-A-Bowls™ are carefully crafted in small-batch recipes, as if they came straight from the skillet, for hearty and wholesome nutrition pet owners can feel good about. Available in two lip-smacking varieties, Chicken + Beef Recipe and Chicken + Duck Recipe, these shelf-stable recipes can serve as your furry pal’s main course, or as a tasty topper.

Irresist-A-Bowls™ are available at Meijer, Walmart, Albertson Safeway, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Target, Weis, Stop & Shop and other grocery stores and online nationwide.

“Our mission is built on the idea that we see our pets as people, our plus ones, and we share our love with them through food,” said “I and love and you” Chief Marketing Officer Lindsey Rabaut. “In continuing this philosophy, our new line of Irresist-A-Bowls™ is delicious and convenient food made with love – and ingredients you can see! Plus, prebiotics to help aid digestion. We designed this line to deliver that straight-from-the-skillet homecooked meal that we know dogs would make for themselves…if they could.”

“I and love and you” believes your pet’s food choices matter. That is why they are committed to making the healthiest pet food possible for your furry friend. For more information, please visit iandloveandyou.com.

About “I and love and you”

Based in Boulder, Colo., “I and love and you” is sharing the love with all the food and treats our pets would make for themselves…ya know, if they could. In partnership with our own pets and a holistic veterinarian, we at “I and love and you” create a variety of meals and snacks made with quality meat and vegetables that contain zero fillers, preservatives, or artificial junk, or as we say: “nothing weird!” Lip smacking good, high-quality food with function, for your furry one-of-a-kind +1. And the Cat’s outta the bag…this fast-growing brand delivers to both dog and cat equally and can be found at retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Kroger, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart and online at iandloveandyou.com, Amazon, Chewy, Thrive Market, and more.

