Hyphen Solutions Helps Win Homebuyers and Maximizes Builder and Supplier Efficiency with Comprehensive Construction Management Software

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyphen Solutions, a leader in the residential construction software industry for over 20 years, will exhibit their innovative solutions at the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS). Visit West Hall Booth 3044 to meet Hyphen Solutions and learn how Home Builders, Suppliers, Contractors and Trades across North America collaborate using Hyphen’s comprehensive solutions to streamline processes and enhance the customer experience.

Win More Homebuyers with Hyphen HomeSight and Hyphen CRM

Hyphen HomeSight’s leading virtual design software gives customers the power to easily design dream homes using your options and selections. Customers see selections come to life in real-time, creating excitement, reducing stress and expediting the process. Hyphen HomeSight’s virtual design center and selection process results in 67% less time in the sales center and a convenient, enjoyable Homebuyer process.

Hyphen CRM optimizes customer acquisition and increases sales cycle efficiency with innovative tools including a responsive email builder, integrated campaign management, expanded reporting/analytics and more.

Rely on Secure, Real-Time Electronic Payments with Hyphen Wallet

Hyphen Wallet is an advanced invoice and integrated payment solution for Builders to pay Suppliers. Hyphen Wallet increases efficiency by reducing cost and invoice processing time by over 80% and decreasing invoice errors by 23%, while increasing transaction security and payment speed.

With flexibility in payment methods ranging from instant payment to mailed checks, Suppliers have a choice in how and when they want to be paid. In addition to reducing the risk of fraud and checks getting lost or stolen in the mail, benefits include increased cash flow, real-time visibility in payment status, simplified AR process, and less time spent on manual reconciliation.

Enjoy a Robust ROI with Hyphen’s Suite of Integrated, Advanced and Efficient Solutions

Increase efficiency with improved access and reliability, more mobile features and apps and migrations to AWS Enhance Builder and Supplier communication and collaboration with greater connectivity among Hyphen’s Product Suite Improve accounting and reporting with expanded integrations, including Sage Intacct Construction (BRIX, Hyphen HomeFront) and QuickBooks (BuilderGM, Hyphen HomeFront) Work anywhere, anytime with new web, mobile and timekeeping features in BuilderGM construction management software for small to mid-size Home Builders, Remodelers and General Contractors

About Hyphen Solutions

Twenty-one of the top 26 North American Home Builders trust Hyphen Solutions, the providers of BuildPro and SupplyPro and more, as a reliable resource in the construction management industry. Hyphen’s software-as-a-service delivers greater operational control, better communications, lower costs and increased productivity. More than 15,500 Suppliers and over 715 Builder Divisions across the U.S. and Canada collaborate using Hyphen’s comprehensive Home Builder and supply chain solutions to build nearly 1 in 3 homes in North America, making Hyphen the leading cloud-based residential construction management software provider. Request a demonstration and visit www.hyphensolutions.com to learn more.

