Huron’s John Kelly Named FEI Chicago 2023 CFO of the Year® Finalist

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that John Kelly, the Company’s chief financial officer and treasurer, has been recognized by Financial Executives International (FEI) Chicago as a Public Finalist for the 2023 CFO of the Year® award. John was honored for his exemplary leadership and ability to strengthen Huron’s financial position, deliver results for shareholders, and reinvest in the firm and its employees.





“ John is an outstanding CFO, executive, and leader who has been instrumental to Huron’s success,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “ His deep knowledge of our business, extensive financial acumen, and collaborative leadership style have been critical to the execution of our growth strategy and the investments in our people to better serve our clients and drive shareholder value. I congratulate him on this prestigious accomplishment.”

John’s recognition in the public company category demonstrates the role he has played in guiding the Company’s financial strategies to achieve sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion. John has been Huron’s CFO since 2017 and has been a part of the Huron team since 2006, serving in various roles within the firm including controller, chief accounting officer, and a director on its disputes and investigations team.

FEI Chicago’s CFO of the Year® Award recognizes Chicago-based financial leaders who have made exceptional contributions to organizations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. John was honored during an awards ceremony on November 20, 2023.

