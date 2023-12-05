Huron Recognized as 2023-2024 ‘Best Place to Work For LGBTQ Equality’

Earned perfect 100 on equality index for leading LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) has been named a “ Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Huron scored a perfect 100 on the HRC Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which evaluates employers on corporate policies, culture and social responsibility initiatives, equal employment opportunities and benefits.

“ Everyone has their own story and journey, and we embrace our people for who they are, nurturing a culture of belonging and empowering everyone to bring their authentic selves to work each day. This recognition is ultimately a testament to our people and how they live our values and foster an inclusive environment where individuality is celebrated and valued,” said Kristen Bruner, chief human resources officer of Huron.

The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices that pertain to LGBTQ employees, including nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility efforts. The results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad and included 1,384 participants. Huron joins 545 major U.S. businesses that earned top marks.

Huron has been recognized by the HRC Foundation as a “ Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and has received a perfect score since 2014.

Learn more about Huron's diversity and inclusion initiatives here.

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future.

