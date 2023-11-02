Huron Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases 2023 Guidance

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





Total revenues increased $72.8 million, or 25.5%, to $358.2 million in Q3 2023 from $285.4 million in Q3 2022.

Net income increased $3.8 million, or 21.3%, to $21.5 million in Q3 2023 from $17.7 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(6), a non-GAAP measure, increased $11.5 million, or 31.6%, to $48.0 million in Q3 2023 from $36.5 million in Q3 2022.

Diluted earnings per share increased $0.24, or 27.9%, to $1.10 in Q3 2023 from $0.86 in Q3 2022.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(6), a non-GAAP measure, increased $0.38, or 37.6%, to $1.39 in Q3 2023 from $1.01 in Q3 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 54.7% to $68.8 million in Q3 2023, compared to $44.5 million in Q3 2022.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND 2023 GUIDANCE

Total revenues increased $204.1 million, or 24.9%, to $1.02 billion for the first nine months of 2023 from $818.7 million for the same prior year period.

Revenues within all segments increased; led by Healthcare, the company’s largest segment, which increased 31.5% to $502.0 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $381.7 million for the same prior year period.

Net income increased $1.2 million, or 2.0%, to $59.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $58.5 million for the same prior year period. Results for the first nine months of 2022 included a non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

Adjusted EBITDA(6), a non-GAAP measure, increased $34.2 million, or 37.2%, to $126.0 million for the first nine months of 2023 from $91.8 million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues(6), a non-GAAP measure, increased 110 basis points to 12.3% for the first nine months of 2023 from 11.2% for the same prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share increased $0.25, or 8.9%, to $3.05 for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $2.80 for the same prior year period which included the non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share(6), a non-GAAP measure, increased $1.32, or 56.9%, to $3.64 for the first nine months of 2023 from $2.32 for the same prior year period.

Huron returned $88.4 million to shareholders in the first nine months of 2023 by repurchasing 1.1 million shares of the company’s common stock.

Huron increases its previous full year 2023 revenue and earnings guidance ranges, including revenue expectations in a range of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion.

OTHER HIGHLIGHT

For the 13th consecutive year in a row, Huron is named by Consulting magazine as a “Best Firm to Work For,” recognizing the firm’s commitment to its people and fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture.

CHICAGOCHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“ Huron’s strong performance continued in the third quarter with revenues growing 26% over the prior year quarter and a ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion. In the first nine months of 2023, revenues grew organically across all three operating segments, led by 32% growth in the Healthcare segment, our largest business,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron. “ Our results and increased guidance reflect ongoing strong demand for our broad portfolio of offerings, our deep industry expertise, and our highly talented team. Our third quarter results continue our strong multi-year performance and further demonstrate our ability to drive more sustainable revenue growth and margin expansion across our business.”

THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Revenues increased $72.8 million, or 25.5%, to $358.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $285.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 37.7% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability in the aggregate across all segments and growth in the Education and Healthcare segments’ Digital capability of 22.7% and 13.9%, respectively, during the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same prior year period; and reflects the company’s focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries.

Net income increased $3.8 million, or 21.3%, to $21.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $17.7 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.24, or 27.9%, to $1.10 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.86 for the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”)(6) increased $7.1 million, or 20.0%, to $42.6 million, compared to $35.5 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,997 $ 2,818 Restructuring charges $ 5,402 $ 1,332 Other gains, net $ (14 ) $ (67 ) Transaction-related expenses $ 302 $ — Tax effect of adjustments $ (2,037 ) $ (1,082 ) Foreign currency transaction gains, net $ (332 ) $ (328 )

Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $11.5 million, or 31.6%, to $48.0 million, or 13.4% of revenues, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $36.5 million, or 12.8% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $6.4 million, or 31.0%, to $27.2 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $20.7 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022.

The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 16.8% to 5,341 as of September 30, 2023 from 4,571 as of September 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company’s Consulting capability increased to 77.3% during the third quarter 2023, compared to 72.5% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company’s Digital capability increased to 75.4% during the third quarter 2023, compared to 70.1% during the same period last year.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 RESULTS

Revenues increased $204.1 million, or 24.9%, to $1.02 billion for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $818.7 million for the first nine months of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 29.7% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability and 19.0% growth in the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries; and reflects the company’s focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries and growing its presence in commercial industries.

Net income increased $1.2 million, or 2.0%, to $59.6 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $58.5 million for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.25, or 8.9%, to $3.05 for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $2.80 for the same period last year. Results for the first nine months of 2022 included a non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

EBITDA(6) for the first nine months of 2023 increased $2.3 million, or 2.0%, to $116.5 million; compared to $114.2 million in the same prior year period which included the non-recurring, pre-tax unrealized gain of $27.0 million related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Amortization of intangible assets $ 6,202 $ 8,496 Restructuring charges $ 9,385 $ 4,956 Other gains, net $ (202 ) $ (34 ) Transaction-related expenses $ 302 $ 50 Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment $ — $ (26,964 ) Tax effect of adjustments $ (4,157 ) $ 3,576 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net $ 36 $ (409 )

Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $34.2 million, or 37.2%, to $126.0 million, or 12.3% of revenues, for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $91.8 million, or 11.2% of revenues, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $22.6 million, or 46.6%, to $71.2 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2023, compared to $48.5 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.

The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 16.8% to 5,341 as of September 30, 2023 from 4,571 as of September 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company’s Consulting capability increased to 76.5% during the first nine months of 2023, compared to 73.0% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) of the company’s Digital capability increased to 73.7% during the first nine months 2023, compared to 71.6% during the same period last year.

Additionally, in the first nine months of 2023, Huron repurchased 1,116,830 shares of the company’s common stock for $88.4 million.

OPERATING INDUSTRIES

The company’s year-to-date 2023 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (49%); Education (32%); and Commercial (19%). Financial results by operating industry are included in the attached schedules and in Huron’s forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Based on currently available information, the company increased guidance for full year 2023 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range of $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 12.0% to 12.5% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $4.70 to $4.90.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 WEBCAST

The company will host a webcast to discuss its financial results today, November 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed from Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(6)

In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company’s current expectations about its future results, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “provides,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “can,” “will,” “meets,” “could,” “likely,” “intends,” “might,” “predicts,” “seeks,” “would,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “continues,” “goals,” “guidance,” or “outlook” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates, and the necessary number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Huron’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and reimbursable expenses: Revenues $ 358,178 $ 285,370 $ 1,022,832 $ 818,744 Reimbursable expenses 9,288 6,816 25,918 19,034 Total revenues and reimbursable expenses 367,466 292,186 1,048,750 837,778 Operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below) 244,774 193,368 708,355 569,848 Reimbursable expenses 9,497 6,917 26,242 19,249 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,347 54,458 190,655 148,886 Restructuring charges 5,402 1,332 9,385 4,956 Depreciation and amortization 6,104 6,812 18,621 20,578 Total operating expenses 330,124 262,887 953,258 763,517 Operating income 37,342 29,299 95,492 74,261 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense, net of interest income (5,047 ) (3,111 ) (15,146 ) (7,753 ) Other income (expense), net (1,000 ) (785 ) 1,781 18,699 Total other income (expense), net (6,047 ) (3,896 ) (13,365 ) 10,946 Income before taxes 31,295 25,403 82,127 85,207 Income tax expense 9,779 7,662 22,480 26,739 Net income $ 21,516 $ 17,741 $ 59,647 $ 58,468 Earnings per share: Net income per basic share $ 1.15 $ 0.88 $ 3.15 $ 2.85 Net income per diluted share $ 1.10 $ 0.86 $ 3.05 $ 2.80 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic 18,770 20,109 18,941 20,511 Diluted 19,475 20,615 19,578 20,899 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 21,516 $ 17,741 $ 59,647 $ 58,468 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax (662 ) (1,034 ) (283 ) (1,733 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax (1,350 ) (830 ) 3,076 (2,718 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax (368 ) 3,762 (234 ) 9,058 Other comprehensive income (loss) (2,380 ) 1,898 2,559 4,607 Comprehensive income $ 19,136 $ 19,639 $ 62,206 $ 63,075

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,398 $ 11,834 Receivables from clients, net 166,330 147,852 Unbilled services, net 192,853 141,781 Income tax receivable 4,500 960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,450 26,057 Total current assets 405,531 328,484 Property and equipment, net 22,919 26,107 Deferred income taxes, net 1,735 1,554 Long-term investments 95,387 91,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,441 30,304 Other non-current assets 87,486 73,039 Intangible assets, net 20,090 23,392 Goodwill 625,711 624,966 Total assets $ 1,282,300 $ 1,199,040 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,987 $ 14,254 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,591 27,268 Accrued payroll and related benefits 183,872 171,723 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 11,116 10,530 Deferred revenues 26,217 21,909 Total current liabilities 264,783 245,684 Non-current liabilities: Deferred compensation and other liabilities 32,700 33,614 Long-term debt 358,000 290,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 39,207 45,556 Deferred income taxes, net 34,256 32,146 Total non-current liabilities 464,163 401,316 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 21,597,274 and 22,507,159 shares issued, respectively 215 223 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,848,126 and 2,711,712 shares, respectively (141,729 ) (137,556 ) Additional paid-in capital 261,995 318,706 Retained earnings 412,195 352,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,678 18,119 Total stockholders’ equity 553,354 552,040 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,282,300 $ 1,199,040

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 59,647 $ 58,468 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,653 20,578 Non-cash lease expense 4,840 4,768 Lease-related impairment charges 5,584 — Share-based compensation 35,398 23,083 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 577 595 Allowances for doubtful accounts 53 47 Deferred income taxes 890 7,133 Gain on sale of property and equipment, excluding transaction costs (61 ) (1,117 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (251 ) (34 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock investment — (26,964 ) Other, net — 6 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture: (Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net (18,508 ) (44,759 ) (Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net (51,092 ) (31,937 ) (Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net (4,365 ) 14,704 (Increase) decrease in other assets (6,243 ) 3,468 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities (5,361 ) (14,538 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits 10,805 (18,883 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 4,328 (397 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 54,894 (5,779 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,147 ) (9,768 ) Investment in life insurance policies (2,601 ) (283 ) Distributions from life insurance policies 2,956 2,958 Purchases of businesses (1,613 ) (1,948 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs (19,610 ) (6,855 ) Proceeds from note receivable 154 157 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 62 4,753 Divestiture of business — 207 Net cash used in investing activities (25,799 ) (10,779 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options 987 1,421 Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings (10,050 ) (7,540 ) Share repurchases (88,897 ) (95,474 ) Proceeds from bank borrowings 292,000 287,000 Repayments of bank borrowings (224,000 ) (178,780 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (58 ) — Deferred payments on business acquisition (1,500 ) (1,875 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (31,518 ) 4,752 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (13 ) (144 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,436 ) (11,950 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 11,834 20,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 9,398 $ 8,831

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Percent Increase Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent Increase Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands): 2023 2022 (Decrease) 2023 2022 (Decrease) Healthcare: Revenues $ 179,177 $ 131,319 36.4% $ 501,994 $ 381,669 31.5% Operating income $ 46,888 $ 33,045 41.9% $ 128,294 $ 91,441 40.3% Segment operating margin 26.2 % 25.2 % 25.6 % 24.0 % Education: Revenues $ 111,043 $ 94,347 17.7% $ 325,884 $ 263,234 23.8% Operating income $ 26,550 $ 22,851 16.2% $ 77,112 $ 58,848 31.0% Segment operating margin 23.9 % 24.2 % 23.7 % 22.4 % Commercial: Revenues $ 67,958 $ 59,704 13.8% $ 194,954 $ 173,841 12.1% Operating income $ 15,432 $ 14,153 9.0% $ 39,971 $ 38,282 4.4% Segment operating margin 22.7 % 23.7 % 20.5 % 22.0 % Total Huron: Revenues $ 358,178 $ 285,370 25.5% $ 1,022,832 $ 818,744 24.9% Reimbursable expenses 9,288 6,816 36.3% 25,918 19,034 36.2% Total revenues and reimbursable expenses $ 367,466 $ 292,186 25.8% $ 1,048,750 $ 837,778 25.2% Segment operating income $ 88,870 $ 70,049 26.9% $ 245,377 $ 188,571 30.1% Items not allocated at the segment level: Other operating expenses 43,086 34,875 23.5% 129,563 96,376 34.4% Restructuring charges 4,095 804 N/M 6,881 2,763 N/M Depreciation and amortization 4,347 5,071 (14.3)% 13,441 15,171 (11.4)% Total operating income 37,342 29,299 27.5% 95,492 74,261 28.6% Other income (expense), net (6,047 ) (3,896 ) 55.2% (13,365 ) 10,946 N/M Income before taxes $ 31,295 $ 25,403 23.2% $ 82,127 $ 85,207 (3.6)% Other Operating Data: Number of revenue-generating professionals by segment (at period end) (1): Healthcare 2,083 1,686 23.5% 2,083 1,686 23.5% Education 1,799 1,543 16.6% 1,799 1,543 16.6% Commercial (2) 1,459 1,342 8.7% 1,459 1,342 8.7% Total 5,341 4,571 16.8% 5,341 4,571 16.8% Revenue by capability: Consulting and Managed Services (3) $ 214,688 $ 155,901 37.7% $ 589,137 $ 454,356 29.7% Digital 143,490 129,469 10.8% 433,695 364,388 19.0% Total $ 358,178 $ 285,370 25.5% $ 1,022,832 $ 818,744 24.9% Number of revenue-generating professionals by capability (at period end)(1): Consulting and Managed Services (4) 2,483 2,098 18.4% 2,483 2,098 18.4% Digital 2,858 2,473 15.6% 2,858 2,473 15.6% Total 5,341 4,571 16.8% 5,341 4,571 16.8% Utilization rate by capability (5): Consulting 77.3 % 72.5 % 76.5 % 73.0 % Digital 75.4 % 70.1 % 73.7 % 71.6 %

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Allie Bovis



[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT

John D. Kelly



[email protected]

Read full story here