Huron Announces Record Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases 2023 Guidance

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS





Total revenues increased $73.4 million, or 26.9%, to $346.8 million in Q2 2023 from $273.3 million in Q2 2022.

Net income increased $10.8 million, or 78.1%, to $24.7 million in Q2 2023 from $13.9 million in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (6) , a non-GAAP measure, increased $15.3 million, or 46.0%, to $48.5 million in Q2 2023 from $33.2 million in Q2 2022.

Diluted earnings per share increased $0.61, or 92.4%, to $1.27 in Q2 2023 from $0.66 in Q2 2022.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (6) , a non-GAAP measure, increased $0.55, or 66.3%, to $1.38 in Q2 2023 from $0.83 in Q2 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $78.2 million in Q2 2023, compared to $28.9 million in Q2 2022.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues increased $131.3 million, or 24.6%, to $664.7 million for the first six months of 2023 from $533.4 million for the same prior year period.

Revenues within the Digital capability increased 23.5% to $290.2 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $234.9 million for the same prior year period.

Net income was $38.1 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $40.7 million for the same prior year period. Results for the first six months of 2022 included a non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

Adjusted EBITDA (6) , a non-GAAP measure, increased $22.7 million, or 40.9%, to $78.0 million for the first six months of 2023 from $55.3 million for the same prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (6) , a non-GAAP measure, increased 130 basis points to 11.7% for the first six months of 2023 from 10.4% for the same prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.95 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $1.94 for the same prior year period which included the non-recurring, unrealized gain related to the company's investment in a hospital-at-home company.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (6) , a non-GAAP measure, increased $0.93, or 70.5%, to $2.25 for the first six months of 2023 from $1.32 for the same prior year period.

Huron returned $59.6 million to shareholders in the first six months of 2023 by repurchasing 0.8 million shares of the company's common stock.

2023 GUIDANCE

Huron increases its previous full year 2023 revenue and earnings guidance ranges, including revenue expectations in a range of $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“We continue to drive strong organic growth in each of our three operating segments while expanding our companywide operating margin, consistent with our strategy. Revenues grew 27% over the prior year quarter, reflective of continued demand for our Consulting and Managed Services and Digital capabilities,” said Mark Hussey, chief executive officer and president of Huron.

“Our updated annual guidance reflects our outlook for strong growth in 2023. We are pleased that our performance over the past six quarters has outpaced our 2022 investor day financial objectives, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver at or above those goals in the years ahead,” added Hussey.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Revenues increased $73.4 million, or 26.9%, to $346.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $273.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 33.4% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability and 19.2% growth in the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the same prior year period; and reflects the company’s focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries and growing its presence in commercial industries.

Net income increased $10.8 million, or 78.1%, to $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $13.9 million for the same quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.61, or 92.4%, to $1.27 for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.66 for the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”)(6) increased $15.9 million, or 50.9%, to $47.1 million, compared to $31.2 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amortization of intangible assets $ 1,974 $ 2,818 Restructuring charges $ 1,699 $ 2,069 Other losses (gains) $ (623 ) $ 21 Tax effect of adjustments $ (808 ) $ (1,301 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net $ 288 $ (100 )

Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $15.3 million, or 46.0%, to $48.5 million, or 14.0% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $33.2 million, or 12.2% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $9.5 million, or 54.2%, to $27.0 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022.

The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 21.9% to 5,174 as of June 30, 2023 from 4,243 as of June 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company’s Consulting capability increased to 76.0% during the second quarter 2023, compared to 73.2% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company’s Digital capability increased to 74.7% during the second quarter 2023, compared to 74.3% during the same period last year.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 RESULTS

Revenues increased $131.3 million, or 24.6%, to $664.7 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $533.4 million for the first six months of 2022. This revenue growth was highlighted by 25.5% growth in the Consulting and Managed Services capability and 23.5% growth in the Digital capability in the aggregate across all industries for the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period last year; and reflects the company’s focus on accelerating growth in the healthcare and education industries and growing its presence in commercial industries.

Net income was $38.1 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to $40.7 million for the first six months of 2022. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.95 for the first six months of 2023, compared to $1.94 for the same period last year. Results for the first six months of 2022 included a non-recurring, unrealized gain of $19.8 million, net of tax, related to the company’s investment in a hospital-at-home company.

EBITDA(6) for the first six months of 2023 was $73.8 million, compared to $78.7 million in the same prior year period.

In addition to using EBITDA to evaluate the company’s financial performance, management uses other non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the effect of the following items (in thousands):

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Amortization of intangible assets $ 4,205 $ 5,678 Restructuring charges $ 3,983 $ 3,624 Other losses (gains) $ (188 ) $ 33 Transaction-related expenses $ — $ 50 Unrealized gain on preferred stock investment $ — $ (26,964 ) Tax effect of adjustments $ (2,120 ) $ 4,658 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net $ 368 $ (81 )

Adjusted EBITDA(6) increased $22.7 million, or 40.9%, to $78.0 million, or 11.7% of revenues, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $55.3 million, or 10.4% of revenues, for the same period last year. Adjusted net income(6) increased $16.2 million, or 58.3%, to $44.0 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2023, compared to $27.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

The number of revenue-generating professionals(1) increased 21.9% to 5,174 as of June 30, 2023 from 4,243 as of June 30, 2022. The utilization rate(5) of the company’s Consulting capability increased to 76.1% during the first six months of 2023, compared to 72.4% during the same period last year. The utilization rate(5) for the company’s Digital capability was 72.8% during the first six months 2023, compared to 73.6% during the same period last year.

Additionally, in the first six months of 2023, Huron repurchased 826,542 shares of the company’s common stock for $59.6 million.

OPERATING INDUSTRIES

The company’s year-to-date 2023 revenues by operating segment as a percentage of total company revenues are as follows: Healthcare (49%); Education (32%); and Commercial (19%). Financial results by operating industry are included in the attached schedules and in Huron’s forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

OUTLOOK FOR 2023

Based on currently available information, the company increased guidance for full year 2023 revenues before reimbursable expenses to a range of $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. The company also anticipates adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues in a range of 12.0% to 12.5% and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $4.35 to $4.65.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 WEBCAST

The company will host a webcast to discuss its financial results today, July 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 4:00 p.m. Central Time. The conference call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed from Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES(6)

In evaluating the company’s financial performance and outlook, management uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to gain an understanding of the company’s comparative operating performance (when comparing such results with previous periods or forecasts). These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in their financial and operating decision making because management believes they reflect the company’s ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures when publicly providing their business outlook, for internal management purposes, and as a basis for evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating Huron’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose, and in comparing in a consistent manner Huron’s current financial results with Huron’s past financial results. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Management has provided its outlook regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company’s control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global professional services firm that collaborates with clients to put possible into practice by creating sound strategies, optimizing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and empowering businesses and their people to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature, including those concerning the company’s current expectations about its future results, are “forward-looking” statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “provides,” “anticipates,” “assumes,” “can,” “will,” “meets,” “could,” “likely,” “intends,” “might,” “predicts,” “seeks,” “would,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “continues,” “goals,” “guidance,” or “outlook” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations about future requirements and needs, results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: failure to achieve expected utilization rates, billing rates, and the necessary number of revenue-generating professionals; inability to expand or adjust our service offerings in response to market demands; our dependence on renewal of client-based services; dependence on new business and retention of current clients and qualified personnel; failure to maintain third-party provider relationships and strategic alliances; inability to license technology to and from third parties; the impairment of goodwill; various factors related to income and other taxes; difficulties in successfully integrating the businesses we acquire and achieving expected benefits from such acquisitions; risks relating to privacy, information security, and related laws and standards; and a general downturn in market conditions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, among others, those described under “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Huron’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and reimbursable expenses: Revenues $ 346,759 $ 273,325 $ 664,654 $ 533,374 Reimbursable expenses 8,140 7,492 16,630 12,218 Total revenues and reimbursable expenses 354,899 280,817 681,284 545,592 Operating expenses: Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization included below) 235,198 189,233 463,581 376,480 Reimbursable expenses 8,121 7,576 16,745 12,332 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,019 46,033 126,308 94,428 Restructuring charges 1,699 2,069 3,983 3,624 Depreciation and amortization 6,143 6,902 12,517 13,766 Total operating expenses 315,180 251,813 623,134 500,630 Operating income 39,719 29,004 58,150 44,962 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense, net of interest income (5,796 ) (2,446 ) (10,099 ) (4,642 ) Other income (expense), net 1,062 (4,881 ) 2,781 19,484 Total other income (expense), net (4,734 ) (7,327 ) (7,318 ) 14,842 Income before taxes 34,985 21,677 50,832 59,804 Income tax expense 10,273 7,802 12,701 19,077 Net income $ 24,712 $ 13,875 $ 38,131 $ 40,727 Earnings per share: Net income per basic share $ 1.30 $ 0.67 $ 2.00 $ 1.97 Net income per diluted share $ 1.27 $ 0.66 $ 1.95 $ 1.94 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share: Basic 18,939 20,582 19,029 20,715 Diluted 19,486 20,967 19,598 21,047 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 24,712 $ 13,875 $ 38,131 $ 40,727 Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 327 (656 ) 379 (699 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, net of tax 553 773 4,426 (1,888 ) Unrealized gain on cash flow hedging instruments, net of tax 2,463 971 134 5,296 Other comprehensive income 3,343 1,088 4,939 2,709 Comprehensive income $ 28,055 $ 14,963 $ 43,070 $ 43,436

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,583 $ 11,834 Receivables from clients, net 152,300 147,852 Unbilled services, net 174,409 141,781 Income tax receivable 6,475 960 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,734 26,057 Total current assets 379,501 328,484 Property and equipment, net 23,440 26,107 Deferred income taxes, net 1,397 1,554 Long-term investments 97,227 91,194 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,829 30,304 Other non-current assets 83,777 73,039 Intangible assets, net 19,188 23,392 Goodwill 624,966 624,966 Total assets $ 1,257,325 $ 1,199,040 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,720 $ 14,254 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,472 27,268 Accrued payroll and related benefits 126,430 171,723 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 11,208 10,530 Deferred revenues 24,703 21,909 Total current liabilities 199,533 245,684 Non-current liabilities: Deferred compensation and other liabilities 34,363 33,614 Long-term debt 395,000 290,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 41,407 45,556 Deferred income taxes, net 35,404 32,146 Total non-current liabilities 506,174 401,316 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock; $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 21,863,932 and 22,507,159 shares issued, respectively 218 223 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,840,319 and 2,711,712 shares, respectively (141,407 ) (137,556 ) Additional paid-in capital 279,070 318,706 Retained earnings 390,679 352,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,058 18,119 Total stockholders’ equity 551,618 552,040 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,257,325 $ 1,199,040

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,131 $ 40,727 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,549 13,766 Non-cash lease expense 3,340 3,174 Lease-related impairment charge 2,086 — Share-based compensation 23,151 15,166 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 382 397 Allowances for doubtful accounts 53 47 Deferred income taxes 1,755 7,089 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment, excluding transaction costs 1 (1,117 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (233 ) 33 Change in fair value of preferred stock investment — (26,964 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture: (Increase) decrease in receivables from clients, net (4,440 ) (28,825 ) (Increase) decrease in unbilled services, net (32,567 ) (28,329 ) (Increase) decrease in current income tax receivable / payable, net (6,141 ) 9,394 (Increase) decrease in other assets (4,880 ) 3,984 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities (5,594 ) (13,524 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued payroll and related benefits (44,277 ) (43,420 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 2,804 (1,834 ) Net cash used in operating activities (13,880 ) (50,236 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,725 ) (6,800 ) Investment in life insurance policies (2,188 ) — Distributions from life insurance policies 2,956 — Purchases of businesses 38 (1,948 ) Capitalization of internally developed software costs (12,998 ) (3,974 ) Proceeds from note receivable 154 157 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 4,750 Divestiture of business — 207 Net cash used in investing activities (15,763 ) (7,608 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 987 1,185 Shares redeemed for employee tax withholdings (9,728 ) (7,011 ) Share repurchases (60,368 ) (52,443 ) Proceeds from bank borrowings 230,000 224,000 Repayments of bank borrowings (125,000 ) (114,780 ) Payments for debt issuance costs (58 ) — Deferred payments on business acquisition (1,500 ) (1,875 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 34,333 49,076 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 59 (55 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,749 (8,823 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 11,834 20,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 16,583 $ 11,958

HURON CONSULTING GROUP INC. SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND OTHER OPERATING DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Percent Increase (Decrease) Six Months Ended June 30, Percent Increase (Decrease) Segment and Consolidated Operating Results (in thousands): 2023 2022 2023 2022 Healthcare: Revenues $ 173,768 $ 128,474 35.3 % $ 322,817 $ 250,350 28.9 % Operating income $ 49,151 $ 30,364 61.9 % $ 81,406 $ 58,396 39.4 % Segment operating margin 28.3 % 23.6 % 25.2 % 23.3 % Education: Revenues $ 110,694 $ 88,225 25.5 % $ 214,841 $ 168,887 27.2 % Operating income $ 27,397 $ 21,691 26.3 % $ 50,562 $ 35,997 40.5 % Segment operating margin 24.8 % 24.6 % 23.5 % 21.3 % Commercial: Revenues $ 62,297 $ 56,626 10.0 % $ 126,996 $ 114,137 11.3 % Operating income $ 10,472 $ 11,915 (12.1 )% $ 24,539 $ 24,129 1.7 % Segment operating margin 16.8 % 21.0 % 19.3 % 21.1 % Total Huron: Revenues $ 346,759 $ 273,325 26.9 % $ 664,654 $ 533,374 24.6 % Reimbursable expenses 8,140 7,492 8.6 % 16,630 12,218 36.1 % Total revenues and reimbursable expenses $ 354,899 $ 280,817 26.4 % $ 681,284 $ 545,592 24.9 % Segment operating income $ 87,020 $ 63,970 36.0 % $ 156,507 $ 118,522 32.0 % Items not allocated at the segment level: Other operating expenses 42,923 29,912 43.5 % 89,263 63,460 40.7 % Depreciation and amortization 4,378 5,054 (13.4 )% 9,094 10,100 (10.0 )% Total operating income 39,719 29,004 36.9 % 58,150 44,962 29.3 % Other income (expense), net (4,734 ) (7,327 ) (35.4 )% (7,318 ) 14,842 N/M Income before taxes $ 34,985 $ 21,677 61.4 % $ 50,832 $ 59,804 (15.0 )% Other Operating Data: Number of revenue-generating professionals by segment (at period end) (1): Healthcare 2,059 1,619 27.2 % 2,059 1,619 27.2 % Education 1,701 1,407 20.9 % 1,701 1,407 20.9 % Commercial (2) 1,414 1,217 16.2 % 1,414 1,217 16.2 % Total 5,174 4,243 21.9 % 5,174 4,243 21.9 % Revenue by capability: Consulting and Managed Services (3) $ 197,255 $ 147,871 33.4 % $ 374,449 $ 298,455 25.5 % Digital 149,504 125,454 19.2 % 290,205 234,919 23.5 % Total $ 346,759 $ 273,325 26.9 % $ 664,654 $ 533,374 24.6 % Number of revenue-generating professionals by capability (at period end)(1): Consulting and Managed Services (4) 2,473 2,018 22.5 % 2,473 2,018 22.5 % Digital 2,701 2,225 21.4 % 2,701 2,225 21.4 % Total 5,174 4,243 21.9 % 5,174 4,243 21.9 % Utilization rate by capability (5): Consulting 76.0 % 73.2 % 76.1 % 72.4 % Digital 74.7 % 74.3 % 72.8 % 73.6 %

