Huntington National Bank and Michigan Chronicle S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards Returns with $100,000 for Detroit Student’s Post-Secondary Education

Through the eighth annual Michigan Chronicle/Huntington National Bank S.W.A.G. (Students Wired for Achievement and Greatness) Scholarship Awards, the bank will provide individual student scholarships of up to $25,000 and $5,000 in classroom grants for area educators

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Huntington National Bank announced its renewed partnership with the Michigan Chronicle to provide scholarships to Detroit high school seniors through the Michigan Chronicle/Huntington National Bank S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards. The $100,000 program targets students with a grade point average of at least 2.25 and passionate about leadership and community service. In its eighth year, Huntington Bank has invested over a million dollars in the S.W.A.G. program and special events to create a transformational impact in the communities the bank serves.

The 2023 program will award scholarships between $2,500 and $25,000 to 15 awardees. Through the program’s Influential Educators Awards, Huntington will also present five $1,000 school improvement grants to teachers, coaches, counselors, and other education support professionals at qualifying schools.

“The S.W.A.G. Scholarship is an opportunity for us at Huntington to uplift the wonderful young people of Detroit,” said Gary Torgow, Chairman of Huntington National Bank Board of Directors. “Since the inception of the program, we have granted over one million dollars in scholarships to Detroit students which aligns with our community development investment under Huntington’s Strategic Community Plan and our efforts to encourage the young leaders of our next generation.”

Launched in 2015, the bank created the S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards to ensure that more Detroit students who demonstrate leadership in areas other than academics have access to scholarship dollars. S.W.A.G. is open to current high school seniors who live in Detroit and attend a Detroit Public School Community District high school or a charter school located within the city. Applying students must plan to attend college or a trade school in the Fall of 2023.

“With the cost of higher education rising year after year, it’s an honor to provide financial support to help students reach their highest potential,” says Hiram E. Jackson, publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. “But equally as important, and frankly, even more rewarding is the investment we’ve been able to make in our S.W.A.G. Awards Scholars beyond scholarships. The S.W.A.G. Awards are more than just a financial award. For the past eight years, along with our partners at Huntington, we have had the amazing opportunity to provide mentoring and community support to our students throughout their educational journeys and into their careers. Being able to watch these young people shine and thrive is the impact we hope to continue with the program.”

The S.W.A.G. Scholarship program invests in future leaders identified each year. Through the program, awardees are offered internships and other enrichment opportunities beyond their graduation from high school.

This year’s S.W.A.G. awards will be held at Huntington’s newly constructed commercial headquarters in downtown Detroit, the first high-rise built in the city in over 30 years.

Applications for the 2023 Michigan Chronicle/Huntington National Bank S.W.A.G. Scholarship Awards and the Influential Educators Award are now open. The deadline for submissions is April 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Students, teachers, and parents interested in learning more should visit www.michiganchronicle.com/swagawards.

