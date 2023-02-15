Humanity Communications Collective Receives International Recognition for Human & Civil Rights Work

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affirming its commitment to amplifying social justice issues through strategic and creative communications, Humanity Communications Collective announced today it was selected as a 2023 Anthem Awards winner.





HCC was awarded a Bronze award in the Human & Civil Rights category for their work with the Bring Sundiata Acoli Home Alliance in 2022. HCC led a comprehensive communications approach to bring Black Panther Sundiata Acoli home last year. Acoli, 85, had been incarcerated since 1973 and was repeatedly denied parole for more than 24 years, violating New Jersey law. HCC strategically and methodically told the story of his humanity and key tenets of the law and created a compelling and nuanced narrative around the law’s intent, justice and civil rights.

Over the 9-month project, HCC:

Generated 1,268 social media posts with 1.9 million impressions, with a 544% engagement increase across social platforms.

Secured 763 media articles reaching an audience of 11.4 million.

Increased website visits by 400%.

Increased email subscription rates by 52% and open rates to 44%.

Drove the online petition calling for Sundiata’s release to more than 20,000 signatures.

In May 2022, Sundiata Acoli was granted parole and released after nearly 50 years of incarceration.

“While the true honor of this work was the rightful and just release of Sundiata Acoli, we are overjoyed by this international recognition and the esteemed group HCC joins,” said HCC CEO Yanira Castro. “Our goal was to galvanize support for Sundiata and encourage the state to faithfully discharge the law – even when it may not be popular. This is what social justice is all about; holding an unwavering commitment to speaking out and demanding equity for all, without exception. We all must move together to free the rest of our political prisoners. Now.”

In a video associated with the award announcement, Castro and the project’s team urged the release of political prisoners, further signifying HCC’s commitment to issue amplification.

The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence that social good has taken within the national conversation and cultural zeitgeist in recent years. The 2nd Annual competition received nearly 2,000 entries from 43 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations working to advance the causes recognized.

Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, with members that include: Nicholas Thompson, CEO, The Atlantic, Christina Swarns, Executive Director, Innocence Project, Zarna Surti, Global Creative Director, Nike Purpose, Maurice Mitchell, National Director, Working Families Party, Lindsay Stein, Chief Purpose Office, Tombras, Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council, Emily Barfoot, Global Brand Director Dove, Unilever, Trovon Williams, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, NAACP, Roma McCaig, Senior VP of Impact, Clif Bar, Michelle Egan, Chief Strategy Officer, NRDC, Dinah-Kareen Jean, Senior Manager, Social Innovation, Etsy, Sarah Kate Ellis, President & CEO, GLAAD, Jad Finck, Vice President of Innovation & Sustainability, Allbirds, Christopher Miller, Head of Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry’s, Shayla Tait, Director of Philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

“Since launching this platform in June of 2021, we have seen that social change has emerged as a dominant force in mainstream culture,” said Anthem Awards Managing Director Jessica Lauretti. “The sheer number, breadth and overall quality of the entries shared with us in the 2nd Annual Awards is a testament to the strength of this growing movement and demonstrates an enduring commitment to the work that is both humbling and inspiring to see. From the war in Ukraine to protests in Iran and the ongoing battle for equality here at home in the States, the call for change not only perseveres but is a growing global chorus.”

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps, Mobile, and Voice; Social; Podcasts; and Games. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received more than 13,500 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Verizon, WP Engine, YouGov, Brandlive, Canva, NAACP, KPMG, Fast Company, Wall Street Journal, MediaPost, Podcast Movement, and AIGA.

Humanity Communications Collective is a luxury, justice-driven, strategic communications agency focused on making human and emotional connections. We provide communications strategy, content creation, branding, media relations, social media services, and event activations for non-profits and social impact organizations. We live at the intersection of communications, digital, social impact, and cultural competency. HCC is owned by an Afro-Latina with a team of strategic communications experts in three different countries.

Contacts

Heather Hansen



Humanity Communications Collective



Heather@humanitycom.com

410-991-4444