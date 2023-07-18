Human Factors and Ergonomics Society’s Human Factors Journal Receives Prestigious Recognition

Human Factors Ranked Alongside More Than 9,000 Quality Journals to Receive a Positive Journal Impact Factor Score

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES), the world’s largest scientific association for human factors/ergonomics professionals, announced that the society’s journal, Human Factors, achieved its second-highest rating at 3.3 from the annual Journal Citation Reports (JCR) published by Clarivate. First published in 1958, Human Factors is the flagship journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, covering a wide variety of topics, including automation, human systems integration, industrial engineering, robotics and more.





The annual JCR release enables the research community, publishers and librarians to evaluate and compare the scholarly impact of the world’s high-quality journals using a range of indicators, descriptive data and visualizations. The release identifies more than 21,500 high-quality academic journals from across 250+ scientific and research disciplines. Various metrics are considered, including the Journal Impact Factor (JIF) and the Journal Citation Indicator, to provide reliable information and data to the research community.

For the first time this year, the JCR 2023 release presents the JIF rating based entirely on the electronic publication dates of articles, rather than issue publication dates, and reported with one decimal place rather than three. Electronic publication date articles have less circulation, thus tending to lower the impact factor score. The move to one decimal place introduces more ties, hoping to encourage users to consider additional indicators and descriptive data when comparing journals. Additionally, the Journal Citation Indicator, a normalized journal-level metric was emphasized for easy interpretation and cross-disciplinary comparison.

HFES is thrilled to see the reach of Human Factors, as it serves as a testament to the fostering and inquisitive nature of its community. Editor-in-Chief of Human Factors, Rob Radwin, said, “It’s encouraging that the journal has maintained its strong level of impact this year, the new method of calculating impact factors notwithstanding.” The publication looks forward to cultivating further innovations, celebrating the accomplishments and implementing forward steps to improving human factors and ergonomics research and practice.

For more details and additional information on the latest findings in human factors/ergonomics research and practice, please visit Human Factors and Ergonomic Society’s Journals and Proceedings website page.

About Human Factors and Ergonomics Society (HFES)

Founded in 1957, HFES is the world’s largest scientific association for human factors/ergonomics professionals. HFES serves the needs of members and the public by promoting and advancing the discovery and exchange of knowledge concerning the characteristics of human beings that are applicable to the design of systems, products, tools, and environments of all kinds. The society’s more than 3,000 members work in educational institutions, companies, government and military research centers, and independent consultancies in 58 countries. About 15 percent of members are students. For more information, please visit https://www.hfes.org/.

Contacts

Hunter Martin, Senior PR Coordinator



202-367-2474



hunter@360livemedia.com