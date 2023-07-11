HUMAN Bot Defender Ranked #1 Vendor in Latest G2 Grid® for Bot Detection and Mitigation

HUMAN Bot Defender stands out as the sole vendor dominating the enterprise segment.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HUMAN Security, Inc. — the global leader in protecting enterprises by disrupting bot attacks, digital fraud and abuse with modern defense, has secured the top position in the most recent G2 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation. This recognition comes on the heels of their recent inclusion in TIME‘s prestigious list of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023, and continues to solidify HUMAN as the industry leader disrupting the economics of cybercrime, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions with HUMAN Defense Platform to its G2 customers, which spans multiple industries.





HUMAN Bot Defender outperformed all competitors, securing the highest rating in the overall category. With an unrivaled position as the number one vendor in Bot Detection and Mitigation out of 34 vendors, HUMAN demonstrates its superior capabilities and dedication to customer satisfaction. HUMAN’s leadership recognized Bot Defender as a trusted provider of bot detection and mitigation solutions.

In addition to its top-ranking position, Bot Defender received the highest satisfaction score among vendors in the category, with an impressive 98% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars. This overwhelming positive feedback is a testament to the exceptional performance, reliability, and effectiveness of HUMAN’s solutions.

“We are proud to be recognized as the number one vendor in the G2 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation,” said Omri Iluz, President and COO. “Earning the trust and satisfaction of our customers is fundamental to our mission of protecting the integrity of the internet. HUMAN Bot Defender is designed to turn the tables on cybercriminals and being named the sole leader in the Enterprise segment underscores our commitment to delivering superior value and exceptional experiences to our customers.”

In its reviews of Bot Defender on G2’s website, customers have highlighted how the solution has provided “world class security,” ease of use and strong protection against malicious bots. A senior software engineer from Alaska Airlines noted they have used HUMAN’s software for many years and “have been very impressed with the quality of the software and support when time is of the essence.” Ai Ho, a Senior Security Engineer from Zalora has stated “I’ve been using Human Security Bot Management for a few months now, and I’m very impressed with it. The dashboard is beautiful and easy to use, and the bot detection and mitigation capabilities are top-notch.” Customers have also praised its speed and effectiveness. One customer working for a civic and social organization spotlighted how Bot Defender has “dramatically reduced the time staff spends reviewing and cleaning up fraudulent activity” from a “daily process to only taking about 15 minutes a week.”

As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, bot attacks and fraud have emerged as the leading cybersecurity challenges of this decade. In April 2022, leading global market research firm Forrester Research named HUMAN Bot Defender as a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report and highlighted the persistent depletion of resources and organizations’ inundation, with bad bots accounting for a minimum of 25% of total internet traffic.

Since January 2022, HUMAN has raised $100 million in growth funding as its commitment to innovation, tech and talent. HUMAN merged with the leading fraud protection company PerimeterX to protect against account abuse to provide client-side security across retail e-commerce, financial businesses, travel and hospitality, and also acquired malvertising firm clean.io to secure end-to-end anti-fraud protection for its customers.

Bot Defender’s leadership position in the G2 Grid for Bot Detection and Mitigation, along with its outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, reaffirms its status as the preferred choice for businesses seeking top-tier bot detection and bot mitigation solutions.

