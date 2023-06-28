Hult International Business School Earns Accreditation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hult International Business School is proud to announce its accreditation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Hult, with campuses in Boston, London, San Francisco, and Dubai, is now officially certified in all three countries where campuses are located – United States, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates – as well as in Hong Kong. Certification™ is achieved by confirming that at least 65% of employees have a consistently positive experience at their place of work, based on validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work®.





“I’m immensely proud of our team’s overall commitment to Hult as an organization, to our students, and to each other as valued colleagues,” said Matt Lilley, President at Hult International Business School.

“With feedback from our entire global staff, we now have an accurate picture of the Hult employee experience and a benchmark against which to measure ourselves in the future,” Lilley added. “We’re proud of our international workforce of passionate and talented doers around the globe and will continue to provide staff with a safe, supportive work environment in which everyone can thrive and succeed.”

Through the Certification™ process, employee feedback is captured and details about the programs and practices that make a workplace unique are identified. Hult staff recognized the following as strengths with regards to working in the organization:

96% of employees believe that Hult is a physically safe place to work

91% of staff feel that people are treated fairly at Hult regardless of their sexual orientation

86% of people feel that when you join Hult, you are made to feel welcome

83% of employees feel that people celebrate special events at Hult

82% of staff feel they can take time off from work they think it’s necessary

81% of staff feel that people at Hult care about each other

80% of people feel like they can be themselves at Hult

80% of employees believe that people at Hult are given a lot of responsibility

79% of staff believe that Hult facilities contribute to a good working environment

74% of employees think that Hult is a fun place to work

“We congratulate Hult on achieving its Certification™,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK. “Organizations that put the employee experience at the heart of business gain employee trust and are able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding results.”

To learn about Hult International Business School and its mission, visit us here. For media requests, please contact Erin Brown, Global PR Director, at erin.brown@hult.edu.

About Hult International Business School

Hult is the business school for those made to do. We believe that theory is good, but practice is better—and we strive to create a better future for all by inspiring and challenging our community to make an impact that matters. With program offerings from undergraduate through to doctorate level and a global campus network across three continents. Hult is triple-accredited and top-ranked by leading publications, including the Financial Times, the Economist, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed over 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: Trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly ‘great place to work’.

Contacts

Media:



Erin Brown, Global PR Director



erin.brown@hult.edu