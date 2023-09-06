HubSpot Unveils HubSpot AI and New Sales Hub at INBOUND 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At INBOUND 2023, HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling businesses, today announced the launch of HubSpot AI, its portfolio of AI-powered features for marketing, sales, and service teams, as well as the relaunch of Sales Hub, the sales solution for modern sales teams.









“We are experiencing a transformative shift with generative AI. Customer expectations are changing, and businesses now have the opportunity to leverage AI to drive customer connection at scale,” said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. “HubSpot has been thinking deeply about these changes and iterating quickly to help our customers thrive in the age of intelligence. We introduced many powerful new features and functionality at INBOUND 2023, and I’m excited by our progress in becoming the #1 customer platform for scaling companies.”

Introducing HubSpot AI: Platform-wide AI capabilities that help SMBs grow better

Available globally, HubSpot AI is composed of:

AI Assistants : Generative AI tools to supercharge marketing, sales, and service teams. AI Assistants will work across the entire HubSpot platform to help teams draft content, create images, generate blog ideas, build websites, and develop reports—instantly.

: Generative AI tools to supercharge marketing, sales, and service teams. AI Assistants will work across the entire HubSpot platform to help teams draft content, create images, generate blog ideas, build websites, and develop reports—instantly. AI Agents : A set of AI-enhanced tools that help businesses automate, respond to, and elevate their customer service across live chat and email. The first AI Agents will launch in early 2024.

: A set of AI-enhanced tools that help businesses automate, respond to, and elevate their customer service across live chat and email. The first AI Agents will launch in early 2024. AI Insights : Predictive AI features that unlock stronger analysis and recommendations, like AI-powered forecasting.

: Predictive AI features that unlock stronger analysis and recommendations, like AI-powered forecasting. ChatSpot: Currently in public beta, ChatSpot combines the power of ChatGPT with dozens of unique data sources, like a HubSpot customer’s Smart CRM. Tailor-made for growing businesses, since launching in March 2023, ChatSpot has seen 80,000 total users with 20,000 prompts created weekly.

“It’s our job at HubSpot to help growing businesses take advantage of new technology without any of the burden,” said Andy Pitre, EVP of Product at HubSpot. “With HubSpot AI, we’re taking the guesswork out of generative AI and giving all customer-facing teams across sales, marketing, and service the complete toolkit to help them accomplish even more.”

Learn more about HubSpot AI and see a full list of new features here.

New Sales Hub and expanded relationship with LinkedIn give sales teams an edge

To help sales teams connect with customers and drive growth, HubSpot reimagined Sales Hub with new capabilities including:

Prospecting workspace: A dedicated workspace for sales reps that consolidates prospecting activities into a unified experience, helping them organize their day, stay focused, and identify urgent tasks. By streamlining activities, the prospecting workspace (currently in public beta) will help reps increase efficiency and focus on customer connection.

A dedicated workspace for sales reps that consolidates prospecting activities into a unified experience, helping them organize their day, stay focused, and identify urgent tasks. By streamlining activities, the prospecting workspace (currently in public beta) will help reps increase efficiency and focus on customer connection. Advanced lead management and reporting: Now prospecting reps can better organize, track, and prioritize leads—enabling richer data and unmatched visibility for both sales and marketing teams. With improved clarity, sales leaders and their marketing counterparts can unlock new insights into lead pipeline efficiency and prospecting effectiveness. Lead reports , including lead source reports and contact rate reports (currently in public beta), give marketers insight into the impact of their leads and give sales leaders visibility into how their reps are engaging with high-value leads. Prospecting activities reports give sales leaders a holistic view of rep outreach effectiveness, including conversion rates and activity metrics.



Intelligent deal management and forecasting: New AI-powered features enable sales teams to better prioritize efforts and predict outcomes. AI Forecasting (currently in private beta) uses HubSpot’s predictive AI and historical sales to project future sales. Early testing showed that AI Forecasting helped some teams improve accuracy up to 95%. Deal insights help reps prioritize their deals with ease by providing contextual insights into the health of their pipeline and sales process. Deal tags programmatically categorize deals through colored labels and quick presets, enabling reps to focus on the right deals.

New AI-powered features enable sales teams to better prioritize efforts and predict outcomes.

Seamless scheduling and handoffs: With Sales Hub, no matter where an opportunity originates, the prospect will experience a smooth handoff to the right rep. Reps can book meetings on behalf of others , enabling streamlined handoffs between sales development and sales. Lead form routing (currently in public beta) ensures website leads are qualified and routed to the right reps, quickly and automatically.

With Sales Hub, no matter where an opportunity originates, the prospect will experience a smooth handoff to the right rep.

Expansion of HubSpot’s relationship with LinkedIn across marketing & sales: We’re enabling sellers to be smarter and more efficient in how they prospect, build relationships, and close deals by syncing HubSpot’s Smart CRM with LinkedIn Sales Navigator, with a private beta starting later this month. HubSpot Sales Hub and LinkedIn are bringing two critical data sources for sales teams closer together.

“With buyer behavior evolving quickly, the old playbook of adding more headcount, more activities, and more point solutions to drive sales no longer delivers,” said Michael Walton, VP Product, Sales Hub, at HubSpot. “We reimagined Sales Hub to help sales teams unlock greater productivity while deepening customer connection. From prospecting and lead reporting to deal management and forecasting, we’ve doubled down on building the modern sales solution sales teams need to win today and in the future.”

Learn more about Sales Hub and see a full list of the new features here.

To see the full list of products and features released at INBOUND 23, including new commerce capabilities, mobile messaging, and smart CRM customizations, visit here.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is the customer platform that helps your business grow better. HubSpot delivers seamless connection for customer-facing teams with a unified platform that includes AI-powered engagement hubs, a Smart CRM, and a connected ecosystem that extends the customer platform with over 1,500 App Marketplace integrations, a community network, and educational content from HubSpot Academy. Today, over 184,000 customers, like DoorDash, Reddit, Eventbrite, and Tumblr, across more than 120 countries use HubSpot to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

