HubSpot to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Yamini Rangan, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Bueker, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET. All interested parties can access the webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The Company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 167,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

