HubSpot to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.


In conjunction with this report, HubSpot will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the company’s second quarter 2023 financial results and its business operations and outlook.

HubSpot Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call Pre-Registration: Dial-in Link
Webcast: Webcast Link

Replay

Domestic: 1-866-813-9403

International: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 067108

An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on HubSpot’s Investor Relations website at ir.hubspot.com.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 177,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
investors@hubspot.com

HubSpot PR Team:
media@hubspot.com

