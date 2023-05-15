HubSpot Announces Participation in Upcoming Financial Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that members of its executive team are scheduled to present at the conferences listed below. All interested parties can access the webcasts live on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.hubspot.com. The company will also host 1-on-1 investor meetings on the same day as the conferences.

Event:

JP Morgan Technology Conference

Date:

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Location:

Boston, Massachusetts

Presenters:

Dharmesh Shah, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

Kate Bueker, Chief Financial Officer

Event:

Bank of America Technology Conference

Date:

Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Location:

San Francisco, California

Presenters:

Yamini Rangan, Chief Executive Officer

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, over 177,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers. Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

