HUB404 Partners with Trevelino/Keller to Bring Awareness to Cap Park

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, Atlanta’s leading integrated PR, marketing and creative agency, today announced its partnership with the HUB404 Conservancy. Established by the Buckhead Community Improvement District (CID), HUB404 will be a nine-acre green space built above Georgia 400 in Buckhead, linking the PATH400 Greenway Trail, the Atlanta Beltline, MARTA, neighboring streets and neighborhood parks. For HUB404, the partnership with Trevelino/Keller will help bring awareness to the cap park project and its fundraising efforts.

The HUB404 mission is to create a world-class community-driven greenspace showcasing the best of Atlanta. Funding for the project will come from a 50-50 mix of private and public funds, including a variety of local, state, and federal sources. The project is poised to begin engineering the bridges over Lenox Road this year, with the engineering of the major section from Lenox Road to Peachtree Road expected to begin by 2024.

“We are passionate about clients that make a meaningful impact, and HUB404 is poised to change the landscape of Atlanta as we know it,” says Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller.

The HUB404 Conservancy Board is now raising funds for the pedestrian gateway over Lenox Road, with a goal of raising $10M for phase one. Late last year, T/K helped HUB404 launch the “Gimme Four” grassroots campaign to help raise money for development of the cap park. Under the leadership of executive director Anthony Rodriguez, the campaign asks Atlanta area residents to give as little as $4.04 to help get HUB404 off the ground.

“HUB404 is for Atlanta. By Atlanta,” says Rodriguez. “HUB404 will showcase the culture, art and events that make Atlanta shine.”

Donations can be made at www.hub404.org. HUB404 board members have committed to matching all funds raised up to $50,000.

