Hotwire Global Communications Promotes Heather Craft to CEO, North America

Laura Macdonald to serve as Chief Growth Officer to lead newly created global growth team

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hotwire, the global technology communications consultancy, today announced that Heather Craft has been appointed to lead the North America business as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Previously, the role was shared with co-president Laura Macdonald. Macdonald will now lead a newly created Global Growth Team within Hotwire as Chief Growth Officer.

“Heather’s leadership and vision for Hotwire North America has led to it being the growth engine for all of Hotwire,” said Heather Kernahan, Hotwire Global CEO. “I’m excited about what’s next for the North America team under her leadership as we continue to build our reputation and brand within the tech and innovation industry.”

Hotwire has also made additional leadership shifts to support the company’s ambitious plans for growth in North America. Christa Conte, after 10 years of leadership at Hotwire, is now EVP, Head of Client Services for North America where she will drive continued client service excellence. Annemarie Anaya has been promoted to Commercial Finance Director for North America in order to uplevel financial support for our key clients and continue to evolve global operational processes. Both promotions support global client relationships, continued scale, as well as expanded reputation, relationship, and revenue services including its Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) practice.

With these expanded services, over the past year Hotwire has also brought on new senior leaders with the hiring of Joanne Denyeau previously at MSNBC, Stephanie Johnson formerly with the American Medical Association, Whitney Wells who was MD of the B2B practice at BAM Communications and Sophia Zhao who was previously with Apple.

Hotwire North America continues to excel in technology and innovation communications, adding new high-profile clients ThoughtSpot and Lectra over the past year.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communications consultancy. Founded in 2000, we operate a worldwide network of wholly owned offices serving a range of clients from scale ups to established multi-nationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that ignite curiosity, spark action and fuel success. We do this using our proprietary methodology which is underpinned by robust insight and strategy, purposeful creative, integrated planning and a core emphasis on measurement and evaluation.

For more, please visit www.hotwireglobal.com

Contacts

Hotwire



Whitney Wells



whitney.wells@hotwireglobal.com