Hotwire Global Communications Launches Growth Team Helmed by Chief Growth Officer Laura Macdonald

Global team set to deliver innovation in reputation, relationship and revenue services

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hotwire, the global technology communications consultancy, today announced the launch of its Global Growth Team to be led by Laura Macdonald, who has been promoted to the role of Chief Growth Officer from her former role of co-president of North America. This newly created team will be responsible for Hotwire’s expansion in both services offered and the company’s global growth.

“Laura has a fantastic track record of success in both growing client relationships and leading award-winning work,” said Heather Kernahan, Hotwire Global CEO. “In her 12+ years with Hotwire, she has become a strategic partner to ambitious global tech brands, working with marketing and communications leaders to understand their business needs and help them achieve their goals, with experience working in London, Sydney, and across the US with a strong understanding of cultures and business around the world. She has mobilized teams to add strategic brands to our client roster, identified and launched new services and I am confident she will lead us to the next stage of success in this new role.”

Global growth is already underway, with several new clients now working with Hotwire teams in multiple countries. ThoughtSpot, the modern analytics cloud provider, initiated its partnership with Hotwire as agency of record across US, Australia, and UK this year. Cloudera, the hybrid data company, first began with working with Hotwire in the US and after a competitive agency of record search in France, chose Hotwire as their partner. Lectra, software for industry 4.0 and leader in fashion, automotive, and furniture industries, expanded its partnership from France to include the US and APAC to drive brand awareness and executive thought leadership.

As a part of the focus on innovation in services and product offerings, Matt Oakley will join the Global Growth Team as a Global Head of Data and Analytics. Measurement has always been at the core of the value Hotwire provides clients, and as the communications landscape continues to evolve the role of data and analytics will be of integral importance. With the recent acquisitions of ROI DNA and GetIT, adding sophisticated digital marketing capabilities in North America and APAC, Hotwire now offers measurement, data and analytics services around the world for leading technology and innovation companies.

Hotwire also announced today leadership changes in North America with Heather Craft promoted to CEO of North America.

About Hotwire

Hotwire is the global technology communications consultancy. Founded in 2000, we operate a worldwide network of wholly owned offices serving a range of clients from scale ups to established multi-nationals. We unleash the possibilities of innovative technology through integrated communications that ignite curiosity, spark action and fuel success. We do this using our proprietary methodology which is underpinned by robust insight and strategy, purposeful creative, integrated planning and a core emphasis on measurement and evaluation.

For more, please visit www.hotwireglobal.com.

Contacts

Hotwire



Whitney Wells



whitney.wells@hotwireglobal.com