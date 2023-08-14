Hootsuite Welcomes Elina Vilk as Chief Marketing Officer

Digital innovator with deep expertise in social will guide Hootsuite customers to leverage social to drive increased revenue

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today announced Elina Vilk as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She will join the company’s executive leadership team that is an industry anomaly at 75% women, and will report to CEO, Irina Novoselsky.









“As I looked for our next CMO, Elina stood out for her expertise in harnessing the power of social to glean insights into the needs, wants and pain points throughout the customer’s journey,” said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of Hootsuite. “With that she builds authentic relationships that drive revenue and through her role will help guide our customers to do the same.”

Elina joins the Hootsuite nest most recently from WooCommerce where she was global CMO. Prior to that, Elina has led global marketing teams at Meta, PayPal, eBay and Visa.

“The future of marketing is relationships – and in our increasingly digital world, where better to forge those relationships than on social,” said Vilk. “I’m truly invigorated to be joining Hootsuite at this unique time when the true value of social for businesses and brands has only just started to be realized. I look forward to driving even more value and strengthening those relationships for and with our customers.”

With over two decades of marketing experience, Elina brings a customer first approach to the CMO role at Hootsuite. She is a design thinking leader who has proven methodologies that harness the brainpower of the collective, bringing to the forefront deep empathy, insights and customer driven innovation.

“Our audience is 35 times larger than that of our competitors—marketers trust Hootsuite to be their guide to the wild world of social,” added Novoselsky. “I am thrilled to welcome Elina to the nest to continue to provide our customers with what they need to innovate on social.”

