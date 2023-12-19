Honor Appoints Kim Atkinson as Chief Communications Officer

Atkinson brings 20 years of experience leading communications for medtech and franchise companies, further strengthening Honor’s position in the growing home care market

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Honor, the world’s largest home care network for older adults with the most advanced care platform technology, today announced the appointment of Kim Atkinson as Chief Communications Officer.





Atkinson brings more than 20 years of experience in communications and brand marketing for medtech companies and hospitality franchises. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading Honor’s communications function, overseeing the development and execution of all internal and external communications. Atkinson will also advance the company’s overall communications strategy to drive further growth in the home care markets and support Honor’s franchise owner network.

“Kim’s extensive background and experience in leading communications for high-growth companies makes her the perfect fit to lead Honor’s communications strategy on our mission to revolutionize how society cares for older adults,” said Seth Sternberg, CEO of Honor. “As we continue to enable our network to serve even more older adults and Care Professionals, Kim’s expertise will be vital in amplifying our voice and growth story.”

Most recently, Atkinson served as SVP of Communications for SmileDirectClub and led Social and Content Marketing at IHG Hotels & Resorts. Before transitioning to brand communications, Atkinson served in editorial roles at Forbes Travel Guide, Boston Magazine, Niche Media and Meredith.

“I am thrilled to join Honor at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth and work alongside our clients, franchise owners, Care Professionals and broader industry to help ensure quality care experiences as our aging population continues to grow,” said Atkinson. “I’m looking forward to working with Seth and the rest of the leadership team to reimagine the future of home care and reinforce how important technology is in providing the tools and scale to care for aging adults in the comfort of their own homes.”

Atkinson’s appointment comes on the heels of four other key executive hires that Honor has made this year to strategically drive growth, innovation and technology adoption. To learn more about Honor and its growing leadership team, visit https://www.joinhonor.com/.

About Honor and Home Instead

Honor Technology, Inc. and Home Instead, Inc. are changing the way we care for aging adults and their families. Founded in 2014, Honor is the first company ever to bring technology solutions, operational support, and a large pool of caregivers to home care agencies across the U.S. Since 1994, Home Instead has been the world’s leading provider of home care services for older adults, operating in the United States and 12 other countries. The combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 professional caregivers and meet the expanding needs of millions of older adults and their families around the world. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

Contacts

Honor Media Contact:



Maggie Crouch



Walker Sands, for Honor



[email protected]