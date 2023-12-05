Hollywood Veteran Pamela Warner, Mother of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Reveals Secrets to Child Star Success in New Book: “A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–When it comes to child stardom, successful navigation requires more than talent; it demands expert guidance. Pamela Warner’s “A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids” emerges as the essential source. Set to be published on Monday, February 5, 2024 through ShowBiz Consulting 411, Warner is renowned for her 40 years of exceptional talent management skills and is the mother of award-winning actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, famed for his role as Theodore Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” Pamela Warner offers a treasure trove of insights in this groundbreaking and sweeping guide.

With decades of entertainment experience distilled into an essential guide for parents and child actors, “A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids” is crafted to lead parents through the complexities of managing their children’s careers in show business. Pamela Warner’s book provides a clear and practical roadmap for parents facing the multifaceted challenges of child stardom.

“In the 40 years I have spent in the entertainment industry, I have found that parents often lack the necessary knowledge to successfully navigate this complex field,” shares Pamela. “This book is my way of sharing everything I’ve learned to help other parents avoid common pitfalls and foster their children’s dreams in a safe and healthy way.”

Her son, Malcolm-Jamal Warner (Suits, American Crime Story, The Resident), adds, “This handbook is more than a guide; it’s a testament to a mother’s dedication and a roadmap for nurturing a child’s talent in the often tumultuous entertainment industry. My mother’s wisdom, distilled in these pages, is invaluable for anyone embarking on a similar path.”

This comprehensive handbook is designed to guide parents who find themselves in the role of a manager, ensuring the protection and successful career advancement of their children. With chapters like “The Reluctant Parent Manager,” “The Agent,” “The Business Manager,” and “You Are Not A Momager,” the book covers every aspect of the role, providing answers to the myriad questions parents might have.

“A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids” is not only a manual but a journey through the intricacies of show business, decoded by a fiercely protective and loving mother who has successfully walked the path. It offers practical advice and covers topics like the Coogan Law, interfacing with agents and publicists, and understanding the significance of unions. The book is a must-have for any parent with aspirations for their children in the entertainment industry.

“A Parent’s Guide to Managing Showbiz Kids” will be available for purchase at major retailers and online February 5, 2024, and is available for Pre-Order HERE.

