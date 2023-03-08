Holiday Inn Club Vacations Leverages Medallia to Improve Customer Support Scores from 78.4% to Over 84% in Three Months

Leading hospitality brand unlocks deeper voice-of-the-customer insights, captures real-time sentiment, and prioritizes areas for improvement

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Holiday Inn Club Vacations, a leading vacation ownership company, successfully leveraged Medallia to improve “Guest Love” scores for the brand’s customer support call center to their highest levels ever.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations (HICV) is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering memorable vacation experiences. With a focus on creating an exceptional customer experience, the company uses “Guest Love” scores (the internal name for top-box experience scores) to understand how it can make customers happier.

As a best practice, HICV collaborates with Medallia on survey design to adjust their surveys on an ongoing capacity, ensuring they are capturing the deepest level of insights available. This often includes using Medallia A/B survey testing to quantify and evaluate the validity and reliability of questions, flow of the survey, and the impacts of different wording.

Based on the response data, HICV then uses Medallia’s AI-powered Text Analytics to analyze customer experience data, pinpoint key issues, and understand real-time guest sentiment across customer journeys. This helps identify the key areas for optimization to deliver the greatest impact to the customer experience. These findings, combined with internal root-cause analysis, enables HICV to design and implement new processes, policies, and training, ultimately contributing to gains in Guest Love scores.

Putting all of this into action is a regular practice at HICV. In one recent example, after reviewing 18 months of survey data for a support call center (24,700 surveys from Q1 2021 – Q2 2022), HICV identified a decline in service experience. Accounting for seasonality, the underperformance YoY and degradation in scores alerted the CX team that there may be an underlying issue, and that an intervention was necessary. By completing a deep-dive into Medallia scores, topics and themes, the company was able to identify the contributory factors. As a result, customer segmentation analysis was conducted, modifications to soft skills training was implemented, and top-performer modelling was developed. Within just three months of launching these initiatives and monitoring them in Medallia, HICV saw the key customer satisfaction rating increase from 78.4% in March 2022 to over 84% in June 2022, exceeding the company’s 2022 goal of 80%.

Medallia’s Agent Connect has helped HICV identify what behaviors separate top-performing agents and what customer behavior styles agents need to be skilled in handling. The team has incorporated these learnings into training modules that focus on soft skills, new hires, and onboarding. Agent Connect also provides coaching and training for agents in the contact center, making it easier to learn and improve.

“The insights we receive from Medallia have given us a much better understanding of what matters most to our owners, members, and guests. We are able to take action on this information immediately and that is what enables us to give our guests exactly what they want,” said Nicole Myers, Vice President of Customer Experience. “Medallia allows us to capture and categorize feedback through different channels: surveys, online reviews, and social media interactions across the customer journey. We are excited to see that the actions taken based on our guests’ feedback are resulting in an exponential growth in satisfaction across the board.”

“Leading organizations know how critical understanding their customers and guests’ experience is to the success of the business,” said Gabe Benavides, EVP, Global Sales and Marketing at Medallia. “In an industry built almost entirely on customer experience and loyalty, Holiday Inn Club Vacations has set themselves apart by their commitment to listening to their guests and continuing to take action to improve the customer experience.”

For more information about how Medallia is working with Holiday Inn Club Vacations, visit: https://www.medallia.com/customers/holiday-inn-club-vacations/

Encompassing 28 resorts across 14 U.S. states, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans across the United States. Throughout its history, the company has maintained the core family values true to its founding Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

