Hisense USA’s New “Less Talk. More Bang.” Campaign Proves Actions Speak Louder Than Words

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hisense, the no. 2 TV brand in the North American market based on unit share*, announces its “Less Talk. More Bang.” campaign, which centers on delivering high-performing products that speak for themselves. With a focus on showcasing the power of performance, the campaign features legendary Hall of Fame NBA commentator and play-caller Mike Breen as lead spokesperson – known for his signature, high-energy call-out “BANG!” to highlight big in-game action – as well as Boston Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce. When it comes to world class technology like Hisense and world class NBA stars, actions and results speak louder than words. Hisense prides itself on being a no-nonsense brand that lets its products and features do the talking. Unlike competitors who may make big claims and fall short, Hisense is dedicated to providing customers with top-notch products at a great value.





The campaign tips off with a mockumentary-style content series, “House of Bang,” showcasing Breen, alongside Tatum and Pierce. Throughout the series, these basketball greats engage as a comedic, generationally diverse ensemble trying to live together under one roof as roommates. Breen takes on a mentorship role with rising star Tatum, an athlete known for delivering an action-packed performance without all the talk. Paul Pierce joins as the outspoken, confident Hall of Famer to add hilarious mayhem and conflict to the mix. The campaign will be promoted through various channels including digital and social media, retail activations and point of sale promotions. Fans can catch the, and “Less Talk. More Bang.” campaign videos on NBA channels throughout the Playoffs and TNT, as well as online via Hulu, Bleacher Report and YouTube.

“Just like these pros, we live and breathe performance and let our actions – and stats – do the talking,” said David Gold, President at Hisense America. “This campaign reflects our dedication to providing the best in performance, quality, and value while leveraging the star power of basketball legends to connect with fans and consumers alike while continuing to grow Hisense even further in the U.S.”

“As someone who’s had the privilege of calling some of the most iconic moments in NBA history, I know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate and loyal people out there,” said Breen. “That’s why I’m proud to partner with Hisense, a brand that shares that same level of unwavering commitment to its fans.”

As part of the campaign through May, Hisense is offering deals on its award-winning TVs, Laser TVs, and appliances, giving customers the opportunity to upgrade their homes at an incredible value. Fans can enjoy special promos on full-size refrigerators up to $1,000 off at Lowe’s and TV deals up to $300 off. Hisense will also make NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available on the NBA App, accessible on Hisense TVs in North America beginning with the 2023-24 season.

The new “Less Talk. More Bang.” campaign comes on the heels of Hisense’s recent NBA partnership announcement, which designated the brand as the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA.

Throughout the remainder of the 2023 NBA postseason, Hisense will serve as the exclusive partner of “X-Factor Moments,” a weekly content series on the NBA’s social media channels featuring the game changing plays and standout moments. Fans will see milestones of the collaboration continue to come to life around the league’s marquee events like the Playoffs, at retailers, on packages and through point-of-sale promotions, trade shows and more, leveraging Hisense’s high-quality, premium products to connect fans with the sport they love most.

About Hisense USA

Established in 2001, Hisense USA Corporation delivers top-notch performance and best-in-class features through its range of technology products, including televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, major household appliances, air conditioners and dehumidifiers, – all at an incredible value. Hisense’s focus on performance, quality and value has driven the brand’s rapid industry growth and continues to outperform the competition. In 2022, Hisense became the second largest TV manufacturer globally based on shipments and is proud to control both the quality of its products and the quality of customers’ experiences. Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., a multi-national consumer technology manufacturer and one of the largest television brands in the world.

