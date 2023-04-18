HireClix Wins Four 2022 Comparably Awards Including “Best CEOs for Women” and “Best Company for Women”

The company earned recognition in the categories Best CEOs for Women, Best Company Compensation, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company for Women

GLOUCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireClix, a leading recruitment marketing services company, was recognized as “best company” in four categories of the 2022 Comparably Awards for Q3: CEOs for Women, Compensation, Perks & Benefits, and Company for Women.

The awards highlight HireClix’s commitment to creating a healthy workplace culture for its employees, and the recognitions of Best Company for Women and Best CEOs for Women emphasizes HireClix’s focus on diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“At HireClix, we pride ourselves on our ability to help companies build and showcase their employer brand, because we understand the importance of employer branding firsthand,” said Neil Costa, CEO and Founder at HireClix. “One of our core values and guiding principles at HireClix is to ‘be a good human.’ Earning these award recognitions reaffirms our commitment to that principle, helping to enrich our brand and ensure our employees know they are welcome, cared for and valued.”

“As a female leader at HireClix, I am proud to work for a company that has not only received these recognitions as a best place to work for women, but also has a leadership team of 50% women,” said Kara Yarnot, VP of Strategic Consulting Services at HireClix. “At HireClix, everyone from the top-down recognizes the importance of women in the workplace feeling supported by their employer when it comes to their career goals, and even more important to have representation in leadership positions. We don’t just talk about supporting women, we have real policies and programs that ensure all women have the resources, tools and mentorship to help them advance their careers while feeling respected and appreciated for their contributions.”

Winners of the Comparably awards are determined based on employee responses to a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories. Responses were collected between September 2021 and September 2022. The criteria includes compensation, leadership, professional development, work-life balance, and perks and benefits. Comparably applies a proprietary algorithm to each award in order to determine the top-rated companies. All categories are segmented by company size (large or small/mid-size).

About HireClix

HireClix is a recruitment marketing agency that provides full agency of record and strategic talent acquisition consulting services to help clients achieve their recruiting and employer branding goals. HireClix offers recruitment advertising agency services including programmatic media buying, contract negotiations, campaign management and creative services. Additionally, HireClix built its strategic consulting practice to support talent acquisition executives as they navigate overall strategy, recruitment technology, process optimization, program development and many other challenges in today’s recruitment marketplace. HireClix was founded in 2010 with a focus on helping clients get the best overall return on investment for their recruiting dollars and continues to be the fastest growing recruitment advertising agency in the industry, advertising in 40+ countries around the globe for a diverse group of enterprise clients. Learn more at www.hireclix.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings for 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

