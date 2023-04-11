HireClix Delivers Customized Solutions as an iCIMS Services Partner, Empowering Customers to Achieve Optimal Return on Investment

As a certified services and advisor partner, HireClix offers optimization, consultation, configuration and managed services to iCIMS customers

GLOUCESTER, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HireClix, a leading recruitment marketing services company, today announced enhancements to its services to further help iCIMS customers optimize the platform for their unique needs and maximize value as they hire and retain global workforces. As an iCIMS services partner for more than 10 years, HireClix has deep expertise with the talent cloud company that delivers enterprise hiring solutions across every stage of the talent journey. The updates enable certified consultants at HireClix to provide greater support to iCIMS customer implementation teams with project management, configuration, testing, training, change management services and ongoing managed services to build and launch iCIMS to meet their unique business goals.

The technology that hiring companies use plays a pivotal role in the candidate experience. As practitioners in the space, HireClix has the perspective to optimize both the technology systems and the workflow of talent acquisition teams through a consultative approach that prioritizes user adoption and training. Implementing new technology requires a clear focus on process optimization, a detailed understanding of iCIMS functionality, and deep talent acquisition expertise. HireClix’s strategic consulting team helps optimize configurations, improve user and candidate experience, increase adoption, and improve recruiting results.

“In the past two years, the recruiting industry has been disrupted again and again, requiring organizations to rethink how they attract and engage top talent. During that time, we have led dozens of successful iCIMS implementations across all industries and organization sizes,” said Kara Yarnot, VP of Strategic Consulting Services at HireClix. “We are former recruiters, talent acquisition leaders, and iCIMS user administrators who understand the realities of recruiting in today’s market. This deep expertise empowers us to help our customers figure out what they don’t know, identify where their pain points are, and optimize their systems.”

As part of the ongoing partnership with iCIMS, HireClix continues to bring new services and approaches to its customers to help drive effective recruitment strategies. Specific iCIMS optimization services are as follows:

Process Optimization – With its systematic approach to understanding your processes, HireClix uncovers the true challenges and bottlenecks and recommends a future state that fully leverages iCIMS’ functionality.

System Configuration – System configurations to meet your business objectives and unique process needs while ensuring a positive user experience.

Merger Integration Planning – Whether a company makes an acquisition or is acquired, there are a multitude of decision points related to properly moving forward with applicant tracking and other talent acquisition systems.

Reports and Dashboards – User group-specific dashboards to simplify experience and provide necessary data at their fingertips.

User Training – Custom training for your key users to increase adoption and deliver long-term utilization of the system.

Knowledge Transfer – Full training of your internal user administrators to ensure continuity and continued success. Effective ‘train the trainer’ programs allow organizations to become more autonomous when leveraging their systems.

“HireClix has been a long-time partner to iCIMS, supporting our clients from a recruitment advertising agency and systems consulting perspective,” said Chris Amabile, VP of Partnerships at iCIMS. “Their deep understanding of our solutions within the iCIMS Talent Cloud and years of practitioner experience allows us to deliver great technology and consulting to our shared client base.”

“As our implementation partner, HireClix enabled a smooth go-live for our iCIMS system, which was optimized for both our unique talent acquisition and onboarding processes, as well as our well-trained, prepared users,” said Garth McMullen, VP Talent, Forefront Dermatology. “Having this strategic partner in optimization resulted in an improved candidate and hiring manager experience, reduced time to hire and better ROI.”

HireClix is an exhibitor and sponsor of the iCIMS INSPIRE conference this May, live streamed from San Diego. Register to join the free live stream and stop by the HireClix booth – virtually or in person – to learn more about the partnership and iCIMS capabilities. Yarnot will be speaking in a session focused on internal mobility on Wednesday, May 10 for the limited in-person audience.

HireClix also recently launched “Talent Cloud Connections,” a user group on LinkedIn for iCIMS super users. HireClix invites iCIMS user administrators and super users to join and connect with fellow experts to share challenges, expertise and tips.

To join or learn more about HireClix’s customized solutions as an iCIMS services partner, please visit: https://www.hireclix.com/strategic-consulting-services/icims-optimization-services.

About HireClix

HireClix is a recruitment marketing agency that provides full agency of record and strategic talent acquisition consulting services to help clients achieve their recruiting and employer branding goals. HireClix offers recruitment advertising agency services including programmatic media buying, contract negotiations, campaign management and creative services. Additionally, HireClix built its strategic consulting practice to support talent acquisition executives as they navigate overall strategy, recruitment technology, process optimization, program development and many other challenges in today’s recruitment marketplace. HireClix was founded in 2010 with a focus on helping clients get the best overall return on investment for their recruiting dollars and continues to be the fastest growing recruitment advertising agency in the industry, advertising in 40+ countries around the globe for a diverse group of enterprise clients. Learn more at www.hireclix.com.

