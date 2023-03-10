Hillsdale College Radio Advisor Recognized at National Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards

Advisor Scot Bertram has spent more than twenty years in radio industry

HILLSDALE, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lecturer in Journalism and General Manager of WRFH/Radio Free 101.7 FM Hillsdale Scot Bertram was nationally recognized as best faculty advisor at this year’s Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference hosted in New York City from February 23-26.

Under Bertram’s guidance as an advisor, WFRH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM has won six national first-place awards from the national Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards. This year, eight students were named finalists in five categories. Each finalist was among the top two percent of submissions in each category. Elena Lanning, née Naborowski, (‘22) took first place for Most Creative/Innovative Show. WFRH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM was also named a finalist for Best College/University Radio Station (under 10,000 students).

Bertram also has helped students achieve national honors at the annual CBI Awards and has guided students to multiple first-place awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, including WRFH being named the 2019 MAB College Radio Station of the Year. “Scot has been invaluable to Hillsdale’s ability to reach a vast radio audience,” said John J. Miller, director of the Dow Journalism Program at Hillsdale College. “He fosters a love for radio in our students and helps them understand the importance of quality journalism. This award is a testament to his dedication to helping our students succeed every day.”

The Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Awards are open to all college stations across the country. They present awards each year to college and high school media outlets across more than 100 categories. The full list of winners is available here.

