Hill+Knowlton Appoints Claire Li as CEO, Greater China

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world’s leading strategic communications companies, today announced the appointment of Claire Li as its new CEO, Greater China, effective September 1, 2023. Li will have responsibility for H+K’s strategy and growth across Greater China and will join the firm’s Global Leadership Council.









Over a career spanning nearly three decades in both agency and in-house leadership roles, Li has helped numerous leading multinationals shape their communication strategies and navigate complex stakeholder issues in China. She has served as the chief communicator in the Chinese market for some of the world’s most influential companies, including Ford, GE, and Starbucks. At Ford, she rebuilt the communication and public affairs team in China, tasked with supporting the success of the automaker’s most aggressive five-year business growth plan in its history. During her time at GE, Li was responsible for transforming corporate and brand communications across all platforms to support the company’s digital industrial growth strategies. Most recently, she led all communications for Starbucks China, building and protecting the company’s reputation in its largest market outside the US. Earlier in her career, she was part of the corporate communications practice in Hill+Knowlton’s Hong Kong office.

“Claire has a proven track record developing rich, transformational communication strategies for some of the world’s most important brands, and I am delighted to welcome her back to H+K in this key leadership role,” said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO. “Her work at the intersection of growth, risk, and reputation makes her uniquely suited to contribute to the global strategies that are distinguishing Hill+Knowlton today.”

In addition to Li’s previous tenure at H+K Hong Kong, her agency experience includes leadership of the corporate communications and government affairs practice for Fleishman-Hillard China and the strategic communications practice for APCO Worldwide in Shanghai.

Li holds a BA in English from Beijing Foreign Studies University, an MA in English from The University of Connecticut and an MBA from The University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead Hill+Knowlton in China,” said Li. “I know firsthand the great work this firm does here, and the potential we have to reach even greater heights. China is a continually evolving market presenting unique challenges for the many multinational corporations operating here. With our local expertise and deep global network, H+K is perfectly positioned to help clients navigate changing trade relationships and maximize their opportunities here.”

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational, and global clients. H+K operates more than 70 offices in nearly 40 countries worldwide, as well as an extensive associate network, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Headquartered in New York, the firm is part of WPP, one of the world’s largest communications services groups.

For more information about H+K, click here, follow us on Twitter here, like us on Facebook here, and follow us on LinkedIn here.

Contacts

For Media Enquiries:

Sarah Brandon, Global Marketing + Communications Lead



+1 416 413 4773



sarah.brandon@hkstrategies.com