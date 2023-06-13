Highline Starts Construction to Expand Services in Lyon County, KS

ALLEN, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet—Highline, formerly known as S&A Telephone in Kansas, is excited to announce construction has begun in Lyon County! Just a few short months ago in November of 2022, S&A Telephone was awarded $3.76 million to connect Lyon County residents with high-speed Internet from the CPF Broadband Grant Program.





Under this Kansas state program, S&A Telephone was awarded a grant fund, and will combine matching funds to provide a total investment into building and deploying the state-of-the-art fiber-optic infrastructure necessary to connect Lyon County residents to reliable high-speed internet service. S&A Telephone, a Highline Company, is being fully rebranded Highline and will be known throughout the region as “Highline” going forward.

Participating in the “Construction Underway Ribbon-Cutting ceremony” today in Allen, Kansas was Dan Williams-County Controller, Doug Peck-Commissioner, Michael Halleran-Assistant County Counselor, Rollie Martin-Commissioner, Ken Duft-Commissioner, Molly Priest-County Counselor, Deb Rand-Highline CEO South/West, Scott Borel-Highline Regional Operations Manager and local Kansas Highline Operations Manager Josh Reece.

Josh Reece stated that he “is extremely excited to get the construction underway and to deliver real high-speed internet to the residents in Lyon County and ensure they are able to enjoy all of the benefits of high-speed internet for entertainment, learning, agricultural, and tele-medicine and work from home.” Current plan is to have our first customer ready by the end of July and to complete the construction for all residents by the end of this year.

Deb Rand, CEO of Highline South/West stated that “we have been thrilled to work with our county partners through the grant process, the permitting process and now the build process as together we are all pushing through barriers to bring high-speed internet to our residents. This initiative is a major economic development win for these communities.”

Residents and businesses that are interested in Highline fiber services can contact Highline at 888-212-0054 or visit us at www.highlinefast.com

Lynn Hall



678-770-0059



Lynn.Hall@highlinefast.com

Lea Burns



603-785-6804



Lea.Burns@highlinefast.com

Deb Rand



603-472-9786



Deb.Rand@highlinefast.com