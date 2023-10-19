Highline Receives Business of the Year Award from Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline, a leading fiber internet provider, was awarded the prestigious “Business of the Year” award from The Delta County Chamber of Commerce. This recognition is given to businesses that have made significant noteworthy accomplishments and contributions to enhance the community. Highline was selected for its commitment to building a fiber internet network, filling a great need in the community, providing excellent customer service, creating jobs in Delta and Menominee Counties in the UP, and generous community support.





UP Michigan Works presented the Business of the Year Award! An organization dedicated to cultivating opportunities to develop a skilled workforce, help businesses succeed, and collaborate with partners to build a strong economy in the UP.

“Winning this honor not only demonstrates how much value Highline brings but also serves as a testament that hard work pays off when you continually strive towards excellence no matter what industry,” said Tonya Heikkinen, Business Service Specialist, UP Michigan Works!

“It is an honor to receive this award! Since July 2021, we have created 41 new jobs in Michigan alone. We are truly dedicated to bringing the fastest, most reliable internet to those who need it most,” said Highline’s Bruce Moore, President, and GM Midwest. “Highline will continue to build our fiber network and will have the ability to serve over 47,000 total homes in the UP, with over 9,000 of those homes in Delta County, over the next few years.”

By year-end 2023, Highline will have built over 2,000 miles of fiber across the UP and will create another 2,000 miles over the next three years. Highline’s private investment and federal grant funding have made it possible to bring fiber internet to rural communities in Michigan. Highline will actively seek additional state and federal funding to fulfill the goal of every address in the Upper Peninsula with reliable and affordable internet access.

