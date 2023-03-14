Highline CEO Geoff Brown to Provide Expert Insights on the Evolving Intersection of Payroll, Payments and Lending at Upcoming Fintech and Payments Industry Events

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#billpay–Award-winning payments fintech Highline Technologies announced that company Co-founder and CEO, Geoff Brown, will be a featured speaker at several upcoming industry conferences, including:

Ads image

  • Fintech Meetup – March 19-22 in Las Vegas, where Brown will host a consumer payments-focused “Solutions Spotlight” session on Tuesday, March 21.
  • MPC23 – Digital Commerce Event – Aug. 23-25 in Atlanta, where Brown will be discussing how the evolving landscapes of payday and payments are changing one another.
  • Lend360 – Oct. 2-4 in Atlanta, where Brown and Citris Financial CEO Kieran Noonan will lead an expert panel looking at the coming shift in credit access and financial inclusion and the role payroll-linked lending will play in powering it.

Brown is a banking and financial services industry veteran with proven experience working with lenders of all sizes. During these upcoming sessions, he will provide deeper insights into the key issues driving and defining today’s payments and lending landscapes, including the evolving (and blurring) lines between payroll and payments as the traditional concept of the payday continues to change; the significant role that “payroll-linking” is playing in driving financial access and making options like BNPL and EWA better and safer for consumers.

For more information on these sessions, Highline or to speak with the team directly, please visit https://highline.co/contact/.

About Highline

Highline is the award-winning payments platform that automates bill payments directly from payroll. It provides lenders with a simple, direct approach to credit decisioning and payment automation that can be supported at scale. Lenders can decrease missed payments and defaults by up to 2/3rds, expand customers’ credit options and better support financial wellness. Built by subject matter experts, data scientists and technologists, Highline’s solution unleashes the power of payment automation to help lenders and financial institutions expand the pool of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://highline.co/.

Contacts

Derek Howard

For Highline

derek@williammills.com
678-781-7215

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now