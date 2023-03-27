Highline celebrates with Upson County for Broadband Deployment!

THOMASTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–It was just a few short months ago that Highline announced the launch of lightning-fast Gigabit fiber internet service for Upson County, and today shares that their 1st customer installation with Kayla Moore’s family was celebrated this past week with true excitement and fanfare!





Highline has been busy in the community, completing mainline fiber throughout Upson County as well as completing their new office building in downtown Thomaston. Last week we completed a ribbon cutting with the Thomaston Chamber, followed by a full open house at Highline’s new offices at 609 Short E Street. Our Local team, led by Dillon Watson, and included Community Relations Coordinator Alexis Scott-Myers and Customer Experience Specialist Kathryn Thomas, were busy helping new customers sign-up for service during the event and talking through the exciting new build in Upson County.

Highline would like to share kudos to the Upson County team that has proven to be super to work with directly and incredible teammates working together to reach this 1st customer goal!

Highline’s mission focuses on addressing households that are unserved, underserved and previously unhappily served and offering them real high-speed fiber Internet. Upson County knew that they needed a dependable local broadband partner and selected Highline for its public private partnership due to its local presence and ability to deliver. Highline’s fiber network deployments make a difference in the communities they serve by improving access to education, healthcare and economic development for everyone, as well as make it easy to work and school from home. Highline’s future-proofed and affordable fiber high-speed internet enhances the opportunity to live in Upson County.

Highline partners with many towns, cities, and counties to bring Gigabit fiber internet to thousands of communities across the United States to close the digital divide. The internet and voice services provided by Highline have no hidden fees, no annual contracts, no throttled speeds and therefore each customer has unlimited data and unlimited streaming over a 10G fiber optics network.

Highline prioritizes the customer experience and promotes the “Highline Way” of doing business, which entails connecting customers to a reliable high-speed network that ably fulfills all their internet-related needs, including backing that service with a dedicated, caring team of local, US-based customer-support specialists.

About Highline:

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

