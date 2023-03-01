Higher Logic Launches Thrive Jobs Powered by Web Scribble

New solution connects community with career development to further enhance the member experience

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#higherlogicthrive—Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human focused engagement platform, has partnered with Web Scribble, the leading provider of career center technology to associations, to launch its latest solution Higher Logic Thrive Jobs. Focused on connecting community with career development, Thrive Jobs expands the innovative Higher Logic Thrive Platform, allowing associations to drive deeper member experiences by seamlessly streaming contextual job opportunities to members directly from the feed in its community.

“At its core, community is a place to connect members and enable them to develop deeper relationships with their industry,” states James Willey, Chief Product Officer at Higher Logic. “With this partnership and launch of Thrive Jobs, we are able to connect members with Web Scribble’s unmatched association career development software to provide a unique member experience that drives member retention and engagement for associations, all from one location.”

The launch of Thrive Jobs gives members a career development platform powered by Web Scribble, streaming relevant career opportunities to members and providing personalized job recommendations based on their community profile and user data. Not only does that value enhance the member experience, but it also generates non-dues revenue for the association from job placement ads and amplifies its commitment to growing the industry – connecting organizations with their robust network of talented professionals. Additionally, the job board can be used to engage non-members, expanding the association’s reach and widening the pipeline of prospective members.

“Association members currently connect to resources and members through the community, but then must leave to search for new career opportunities. That extra step interrupts the member experience, which is why we are excited to partner with Higher Logic to launch Thrive Jobs and provide members with everything they need to grow their careers in one location,” adds Alexey Gutin, CEO at Web Scribble.

Thrive Jobs will be on display during Higher Logic’s annual Super Forum conference, the premier event for association professionals dedicated to enhancing the member experience. To register and see Thrive Jobs in-person April 10-12, 2023, visit HigherLogic.com/Super-Forum.

Contacts

Laura Craft



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



Higher Logic



lcraft@higherlogic.com