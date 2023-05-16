Hidden Compass Unveils Legacy Issue Highlighting 10 Exceptional Stories of Travel, History, and Conservation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hidden Compass, a women-founded media company and modern exploration society, today announced the release of the Hidden Compass Legacy Issue, a selection of articles that showcase stunning writing, photography, and storytelling to inspire and inform future generations. Issued today, it celebrates 100,000 Hidden Compass readers by featuring 10 of the magazine’s most compelling stories from around the globe.

The Hidden Compass Legacy Issue will focus on stories that reflect the values of the organization—curiosity, empathy, and adventure. The 10 stories in the issue feature unique takes on important topics—such as Maud Rowell’s exploration of sight loss in “Into the Shimmering Void,” Alexandria Scott’s search for stories of her enslaved ancestors in “Wade in the Water,” Paul Fischer’s portrait of twin Palestinian filmmakers in “Gazawood Dreams,” and Edmée van Rijn’s visceral depiction of conflict photojournalism and dogsledding in “Into the Whirlwind.” Each story has been selected to represent some of the most intriguing and captivating stories Hidden Compass has published since August 2017.

“Hidden Compass was born out of a desire to tell stories that matter–stories that go beyond the headlines and capture the essence of what it means to be human,” said Sabine K. Bergmann, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Hidden Compass. “In this issue, we’re proud to showcase the talents of some of the most gifted storytellers and photographers in their fields. We believe these stories are among the best works we’ve published.”

As part of the Legacy Issue, Hidden Compass will host a webinar at 7 PM PT today (May 16, 2023) in order to explore the stories in more detail. This conversation, moderated by broadcast journalist Andria Borba, also explores larger topics such as the state of modern journalism and the importance of welcoming underrepresented voices and humanizing storytellers. The panel will consist of Lance Garland, author of “Out of Desolation,” as well as Hidden Compass Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Sivani Babu and Sabine K. Bergmann, both of whom also contributed stories to the Legacy Issue.

“Looking back at what we’ve accomplished, I am so proud of the path we have charted and these wonderful writers and journalists whose bold and creative work showcases the best of what journalism and storytelling can be,” said Sivani Babu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hidden Compass. “There should be no doubt that people are looking for real, thoughtful, robust journalism, and we are proud to provide it.”

Other compelling stories in Hidden Compass’s Legacy Issue address topics as varied as endangered languages, buckaroo culture, polar bear ecology, and LGBTQ+ acceptance. Each piece is a gripping work of journalism that sheds light on important issues and gives voice to feeling, leaving the reader forever changed.

For more information about Hidden Compass and The Hidden Compass Legacy Issue, please visit www.hiddencompass.net.

About Hidden Compass

Hidden Compass is an independent journalism outlet and modern exploration society transforming the way audiences participate in journalism and exploration. Co-founders Sivani Babu and Sabine K. Bergmann, who have 25 years of experience in journalism and publishing, launched Hidden Compass in 2017 as an alternative to unhealthy, clickbait-laden content – what they call “junk food media.” In 2020, the company pioneered a unique business model, leveraging patronage campaigns to increase journalists’ pay and audience participation. The following year, readership grew by more than 40 percent, and Newsweek named Hidden Compass a finalist in its Future of Travel Awards. Learn more at https://hiddencompass.net.

