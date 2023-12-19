HGS Next-Gen Accelerator for Contact Centers Harnessing the Power of Generative Artificial Intelligence, Now Available to All Brands

HGS Agent X™ 23 release unlocks the ability of contact center agents to be more effective by utilizing AI to turn conversations into data and extract insights that lay the foundation for a world of autonomous customer experiences that are prompt, positive and personalized

CHICAGO & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), a leader in technology-led customer experience (CX), today announced the general availability of HGS Agent X™, a single, integrated artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and analytics powered user interface providing a state-of-the-art backbone for world-class contact center operations. Agent X streamlines call center agent workflow while enhancing customer interaction.





The first of its kind holistic contact center accelerator, HGS Agent X™ leans into the power of the voice interaction by transcribing 100% of voice of the customer. Turning this unstructured voice into data provides a 360-degree view of customers desires and uses this insight to power agent engagements with a unified knowledge base and learning and engagement tools.

“ Agent X puts a full complement of integrated tools in the hands of call center agents to give them a 360-degree view of the customers with whom they are interacting,” said Venkatesh Korla, President & CEO at HGS Digital. “ This interface strikes a true balance between the use of talent and technology, or ‘bots and brains’ to provide the best experiences for customers and the agents that support them.”

HGS Agent X™ is a set of pre-built automation accelerators, designed to speed up implementations of common contact center platforms with standardized modules, improve agent retention by reducing the cognitive load on frontline staff, and reduce operating costs with shorter training times and reduced handles time in one easy-to-use system:

AI Co-pilot and Automation Real-time ‘Live Assist’ function for predictive, fast responses ‘Smart Actions’ to eliminate repetitive tasks Real-time speech and text transcription & sentiment analysis (positive, neutral, negative) to aid in decision making (continued interaction versus escalation) Smart knowledge management and real-time knowledge assist Integrated ChatGPT and other forms of generative AI functionality



360 Degree Customer Profile Single, unified tool helping to reduce multiple screens and improve response time Contextualized insights to personalize the on-going interaction Leverages intelligence to optimize operations and its performance Enables agents to quickly navigate and resolve customer’s specific requests



Insights Interactions Intelligence to derive actionable insights CSAT (customer satisfaction) and ASAT (agent satisfaction) based on customer and agent interaction Automated quality analysis and checks



Best-In-Class Analytics Team and agent performance Organizational analytics and operational insights



HGS Agent X™ benefits include the ability to transform:

Productivity, sales, and bottom-line results

Processes for onboarding, engaging, and retaining contact center agents

Insights to power data-driven business decisions

Employee and customer experience

More than a tool for improving CX, Agent X also serves to enhance the agent experience through myriad functions aimed at improving job performance, including the extensive on-demand knowledge base and gamified incentivization for expanding job proficiency.

Through at-the-ready access to tools and information, Agent X additionally contributes to overall contact center agent satisfaction and, ultimately, retention as well as increase brand loyalty for the end customer.

To learn more about Agent X, visit https://hgs.cx/agent-x-contact-center-solution/.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

A global leader in optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, digital transformation, business process management, and digital media ecosystem, HGS is helping its clients become more competitive every day. HGS’ core BPM business combines automation, analytics, and artificial intelligence with deep domain expertise focusing on digital customer experiences, back-office processing, contact centers, and HRO solutions. HGS’ digital media business, NXTDIGITAL (www.nxtdigital.in), is India’s premier integrated Digital Delivery Platforms Company delivering services via satellite, digital cable and broadband to over 5 million customers across 1,500 cities and towns.

Part of the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a “globally local” approach. HGS has over 19,947 employees across 35 delivery centers in nine countries, making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands across verticals. For the year ended March 31, 2023, HGS had revenues of Rs. 5,006.7 crore (US$ 621.5 million).

Visit https://hgs.cx to learn how HGS transforms customer experiences and builds businesses for the future.

