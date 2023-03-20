HGGC Bolsters Senior Leadership with Global Head of Investor Relations Lindsey Press

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HGGC, a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $6.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments, today announced it has named Lindsey Press as the firm’s Global Head of Investor Relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsey to the team, whose deep relationships and expertise within the institutional investor universe will be incredibly valuable,” said Rich Lawson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HGGC. “Lindsey brings a history of success in private equity and at some of the top investment banks in the world, and we look forward to her leveraging that experience with our current and future investors here at HGGC.”

Prior to joining HGGC, Press was Director of Marketing & Investor Relations at global technology investment firm, Silver Lake Partners, where she helped manage the firm’s fundraising, marketing, and investor coverage efforts across all firm strategies. Previously, she was an Associate Director of the Private Funds Group at UBS Investment Bank, advising private equity firms on third party fundraising mandates. Earlier in her career, Press held positions in sponsor finance and investment banking at American Capital, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse. A graduate of Harvard University, Press received an A.B. in History of Art and Architecture.

“HGGC has a tremendous reputation among investors, and I look forward to further strengthening our existing investor base globally as well as bringing new relationships to the firm,” said Press. “I am excited about this opportunity and thrilled to join the experienced and talented team at HGGC.”

About HGGC

HGGC is a leading middle-market private equity firm with over $6.9 billion of cumulative capital commitments. Based in Palo Alto, Calif., HGGC is distinguished by its Advantaged Investing approach that enables HGGC to source and acquire scalable businesses through partnerships with management teams, founders and sponsors who reinvest alongside HGGC, creating a strong alignment of interests. Since its inception in 2007, HGGC has completed more than 600 platform investments, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, and liquidity events with an aggregate transaction value of over $71 billion. More information, including a complete list of current and former portfolio company platforms, is available at www.hggc.com.

Contacts

Media

Trevor Blaisdell



tblaisdell@stantonprm.com

646-502-3532