HEINZ® Lends Iconic 57 to Demystify the Big Game’s Confusing and Archaic Roman Numerals

AMERICA’S FAVORITE KETCHUP® launches “LVII Meanz 57” to uplift fan voices and set the record straight

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roman numerals are ancient history. However, while they’ve been obsolete since the 13th century, year after year, they are a Big Game constant that never fails to confuse and bewilder fans. Ahead of this year’s LVII (a-hem 57th) game, HEINZ® sets the record straight and provides clarity amidst the confusion – in a way and year only HEINZ can – with its iconic 57. Today, the brand launches “LVII Meanz 57,” rallying viewers to drop the Roman numerals and call the Big Game what it really is: 57.





Last year, hundreds of people took to social media during the Big Game to share their frustration and confusion over the use of Roman numerals.1 To help these passionate fans have their voices heard, HEINZ launches www.LVIIMeanz57.com where people can vote on whether the time has finally come to retire the Roman numerals. HEINZ also encourages fans to share their thoughts on social media using #LVIIMeanz57.

In commemoration, HEINZ unveils limited-edition, specialty labeled ketchup bottles sporting “LVII Meanz 57” where the iconic 57 has proudly stood on its label for over 100 years. Fans who vote in the poll, regardless of their point of view, have a chance to win one of their very own.

“The annual return of these impractical Roman numerals consistently leave fans vexed and perplexed,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, HEINZ. “For over 100 years, HEINZ has been synonymous with the number 57, and this year, Big Game LVII is too. What better time for HEINZ to use its iconic and trademarked 57 to modernize this practice and clarify that ‘LVII Meanz 57?’ We know viewers across North America are invested in this, and we want to use our platform to elevate their frustrations.”

HEINZ put passerbys’ knowledge to the test (Heinz US and Heinz CA) and the results are clear: Roman numerals are as outdated as the abacus! From puzzling symbols to unclear subtraction rules, fans across the board are sent into a spiral of uncertainty.

To cast a vote and for more details and official rules and restrictions, visit www.LVIIMeanz57.com. Fans have until Feb. 12 to vote and are encouraged to follow @Heinz and @Heinz_ca on Instagram and @Heinz_us and @Heinz_ca on TikTok to keep up with all things HEINZ.

1According to BrandWatch data surveying; Feb. 13, 2022



2aUnited States: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 U.S (DC) 18+ Ends 2/12/23. Rules: LVIIMeanz57.com.



2bCanada: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of Canada (excludes Quebec), age of majority. Ends February 12/23. Random draw February 14/23. One (1) entry per person. Odds depend on number of entries received. Mathematical skill-testing question required. 300 Prizes of one (1) bottle Limited Edition Heinz ketchup. ARV of each prize is $4. To play and for Official Rules and prize details, visit www.LVIIMeanz57.com.

About the Kraft HEINZ Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Bethany Stokoski



Zeno Group



Bethany.Stokoski@zenogroup.com

Alexandra Lieberman



The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S. Inquiries)

Alexandra.Lieberman@KraftHeinz.com

Shanice Atkins-Broome



The Kraft Heinz Company (Canadian Inquiries)

Shanice.Atkins-Broome@kraftHeinz.com