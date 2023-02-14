HEI Reports 2022 Results

Full Year Net Income of $241.1 million and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.20

Ads image

Quarterly Dividend Increased to $0.36 Per Share

2022 Highlights:

  • Net income of $241.1 million and EPS of $2.20 highlight continued strategic benefits from HEI’s combination of companies
  • Hawaiian Electric delivered solid financial performance under first full year of Performance Based Regulation (PBR) and made strong progress on its renewables goals

    • Delivered earnings growth in first full year under new regulatory construct
    • Operated efficiently, managing expenses well in inflationary environment while assisting our customers most impacted by historically high oil prices
    • Ended use of coal for power generation in Hawaii, executing on a key element of the utility’s Climate Change Action Plan and path toward net zero carbon emissions by 2045
    • Integrated Oahu’s first utility-scale solar-plus-storage project on to the grid, and advanced half a dozen more utility-scale clean energy projects expected to come online by 2024
    • Selected seven solar projects to be the first to offer community solar for customers who meet low- and moderate-income levels
  • Solid profitability and execution from American Savings Bank

    • Executed on market opportunities and grew loans by 15%, the strongest growth in over a decade
    • Strong credit quality drove 0.03% net charge off ratio (lowest since 2014), and low provision for credit losses ($2 million)
    • Net interest income up 6.5% versus 2021
    • Net interest margin remained strong at 2.89%
    • Continued strong capital and liquidity position

 

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE – HE) (HEI) today reported full year 2022 consolidated net income for common stock of $241.1 million and EPS of $2.20 compared to $246.2 million and EPS of $2.25 for 2021. Net income for 2021 reflected bank earnings that were elevated by pandemic recovery-related items, including a net benefit from the release of COVID-related reserves, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fee income. For the fourth quarter of 2022, consolidated net income for common stock was $57.3 million and EPS was $0.52 compared to $54.5 million and EPS of $0.50 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Our strong results for the year reflect the strategic benefit of our combination of companies,” said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. “The utility delivered good results, growing net income despite challenges from multiple different macroeconomic pressures, while continuing to significantly advance our clean energy transition and support customers experiencing financial difficulties.

“Our bank results reflect strong execution by our team, solid credit quality and a healthy Hawaii economy. Excluding unique pandemic recovery-related items that benefited the bank’s 2021 net income, we saw meaningful growth in earnings year over year. We also saw the strongest loan growth in recent memory, reflecting great work by the ASB team and the resilience of Hawaii’s consumers and businesses. We continued to see positive credit trends despite the inflationary environment, and rising interest rates benefited net interest margin and profitability,” said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS1

Full Year Results:

Hawaiian Electric Company’s (Hawaiian Electric) full-year net income was $188.9 million, compared to $177.6 million in 2021, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

  • $28 million higher net revenues from Public Utilities Commission approved regulatory mechanisms. This included $25 million from the annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism, and $3 million from recovery under the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;
  • $4 million higher other fee revenue;
  • $1 million higher allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC); and
  • $1 million due to the reset of heat rate requirements leading to lower penalties for fuel efficiency at our Hawaii Island utility.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

  • $13 million higher operation and maintenance expenses, driven by increased generating station maintenance, higher bad debt expense and increased transmission and distribution preventative and corrective maintenance;
  • $4 million from higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;
  • $3 million higher interest expense due to higher rates and borrowings, which, among other things, helped support the interest-free payment plan program for customers facing financial hardship; and
  • $2 million in net tax adjustments due to tax credit benefits recognized in the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Hawaiian Electric’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $48.6 million, compared to $42.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the variance primarily driven by the following after-tax items: $6 million higher ARA and MPIR revenues and $1 million higher AFUDC. These items were partially offset by higher depreciation, higher interest expense and worse fuel efficiency due to the operating demands of the system to ensure reliability during the quarter.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

Full Year Results:

American Savings Bank’s (ASB) full year 2022 net income was $80.0 million, compared to $101.2 million in 2021. Net income for 2021 reflected a net benefit of $25.8 million from the release of COVID-related reserves, compared to an expense totaling $2.0 million in 2022 (pre-tax). Net income for 2021 also included $14.3 million in PPP fee income, compared to $2.9 million in PPP fee income in 2022 (pre-tax).

Net interest income was $252.6 million in 2022 compared to $237.2 million in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the year was primarily due to higher yields on loans and investment securities, strong loan growth across the entire portfolio and higher balances of investment securities. Noninterest income for 2022 was $57.0 million compared to $64.7 million in 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income, lower bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) income and lower fees from other financial services, partially offset by higher fee income on deposit liabilities, gains on sales of real estate and fee income on other financial products.

Strong loan growth during the year required additional credit loss reserves, but those additional reserves were partially offset by provision releases due to favorable credit trends. The provision for credit losses for 2022 was $2.0 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $25.8 million in 2021.

Noninterest expense for 2022 was $205.3 million compared to $197.2 million in 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was driven by a pension accounting change that resulted in lower pension expense in 2021, and higher occupancy costs in 2022 primarily from the write-off of leases related to branch closures.

As of December 31, 2022 and compared to December 31, 2021:

  • Total earning assets were $9.1 billion, up 7.2%;
  • Total loans were $6.0 billion, up 15%; and
  • Total deposits were $8.2 billion, a decrease of 0.03%.

The average cost of funds was 0.16% for the full year 2022, 10 basis points higher than the prior year.

ASB’s return on average equity for the full year 2022 was 14.1% compared to 13.8% in 2021. Return on average assets for the full year was 0.86% in 2022 compared to 1.15% in 2021.

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.9 million, compared to $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Results for the fourth quarter of 2022 included a provision for credit losses (expense) of $2.7 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses (benefit) of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average equity was 15.7%, compared to 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.97% in the same quarter last year. Please refer to ASB’s news release issued on January 30, 2023 for additional information on ASB.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies’ net loss was $27.8 million in 2022 compared to $32.7 million in 2021. The lower net loss for the year was primarily due to a $6.2 million after-tax gain on sale of an equity-method investment at Pacific Current and lower compensation expense, partially offset by higher interest expense. The fourth quarter net loss of $9.2 million was $0.5 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower executive compensation expense, partially offset by higher interest expense.

BOARD INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On February 10, 2023, HEI announced that the Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.36 per share, payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2023 (ex-dividend date is February 22, 2023). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.44 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on February 10, 2023 of $42.41, HEI’s dividend yield is 3.4%.

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE

HEI will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its consolidated results and 2023 earnings guidance and outlook on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern).

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or +1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 864795. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI’s website at www.hei.com under “Investor Relations,” sub-heading “News and Events — Events and Presentations.”

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI’s website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through February 28, 2023. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or +44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 326110.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI’s website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI’s website, in addition to following HEI’s, Hawaiian Electric’s and ASB’s press releases, HEI’s and Hawaiian Electric’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI’s public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the “Investor Relations” section of the website. The information on HEI’s website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI’s and Hawaiian Electric’s SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI’s and Hawaiian Electric’s SEC filings.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI’s electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii’s population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii’s largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii’s sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “predicts,” “estimates” or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI’s other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI’s results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_______________________

1 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended December 31

 

Years ended December 31

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric utility

 

$

924,951

 

 

$

693,394

 

 

$

3,408,587

 

 

$

2,539,636

 

Bank

 

 

89,218

 

 

 

75,799

 

 

 

321,068

 

 

 

306,398

 

Other

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

12,330

 

 

 

4,345

 

Total revenues

 

 

1,019,113

 

 

 

770,272

 

 

 

3,741,985

 

 

 

2,850,379

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric utility

 

 

849,558

 

 

 

625,826

 

 

 

3,109,396

 

 

 

2,260,078

 

Bank

 

 

66,753

 

 

 

47,755

 

 

 

219,550

 

 

 

178,195

 

Other

 

 

9,788

 

 

 

7,828

 

 

 

31,966

 

 

 

26,040

 

Total expenses

 

 

926,099

 

 

 

681,409

 

 

 

3,360,912

 

 

 

2,464,313

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric utility

 

 

75,393

 

 

 

67,568

 

 

 

299,191

 

 

 

279,558

 

Bank

 

 

22,465

 

 

 

28,044

 

 

 

101,518

 

 

 

128,203

 

Other

 

 

(4,844

)

 

 

(6,749

)

 

 

(19,636

)

 

 

(21,695

)

Total operating income

 

 

93,014

 

 

 

88,863

 

 

 

381,073

 

 

 

386,066

 

Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

 

 

883

 

 

 

1,139

 

 

 

4,411

 

 

 

5,848

 

Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

 

 

(27,462

)

 

 

(23,833

)

 

 

(103,402

)

 

 

(94,363

)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

 

 

1,015

 

 

 

864

 

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

3,250

 

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

 

 

3,143

 

 

 

2,539

 

 

 

10,574

 

 

 

9,534

 

Gain on sales of investment securities, net and equity-method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,123

 

 

 

528

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

70,593

 

 

 

69,572

 

 

 

304,195

 

 

 

310,863

 

Income taxes

 

 

12,772

 

 

 

14,578

 

 

 

61,167

 

 

 

62,807

 

Net income

 

 

57,821

 

 

 

54,994

 

 

 

243,028

 

 

 

248,056

 

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

 

 

473

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

1,890

 

 

 

1,890

 

Net income for common stock

 

$

57,348

 

 

$

54,521

 

 

$

241,138

 

 

$

246,166

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

$

2.25

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

$

2.25

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

1.36

 

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

 

 

109,471

 

 

 

109,311

 

 

 

109,434

 

 

 

109,282

 

Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

 

 

109,774

 

 

 

109,565

 

 

 

109,778

 

 

 

109,580

 

Net income (loss) for common stock by segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Electric utility

 

$

48,621

 

 

$

42,041

 

 

$

188,929

 

 

$

177,642

 

Bank

 

 

17,897

 

 

 

22,129

 

 

 

79,989

 

 

 

101,234

 

Other

 

 

(9,170

)

 

 

(9,649

)

 

 

(27,780

)

 

 

(32,710

)

Net income for common stock

 

$

57,348

 

 

$

54,521

 

 

$

241,138

 

 

$

246,166

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI

 

$

74,864

 

 

$

42,101

 

 

$

(42,357

)

 

$

194,897

 

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.5

 

 

 

10.4

 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended December 31

 

Years ended December 31

($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

 

$ 924,951

 

$ 693,394

 

$ 3,408,587

 

$ 2,539,636

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fuel oil

 

391,071

 

197,104

 

1,265,614

 

644,349

Purchased power

 

186,757

 

179,974

 

793,584

 

670,494

Other operation and maintenance

 

126,342

 

126,232

 

497,601

 

475,412

Depreciation

 

59,503

 

57,347

 

235,424

 

229,469

Taxes, other than income taxes

 

85,885

 

65,169

 

317,173

 

240,354

Total expenses

 

849,558

 

625,826

 

3,109,396

 

2,260,078

Operating income

 

75,393

 

67,568

 

299,191

 

279,558

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

 

3,143

 

2,539

 

10,574

 

9,534

Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

 

959

 

972

 

3,835

 

3,890

Interest expense and other charges, net

 

(19,681)

 

(18,321)

 

(76,416)

 

(72,447)

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

 

1,015

 

864

 

3,416

 

3,250

Income before income taxes

 

60,829

 

53,622

 

240,600

 

223,785

Income taxes

 

11,709

 

11,082

 

49,676

 

44,148

Net income

 

49,120

 

42,540

 

190,924

 

179,637

Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

 

229

 

229

 

915

 

915

Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

 

48,891

 

42,311

 

190,009

 

178,722

Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

 

270

 

270

 

1,080

 

1,080

Net income for common stock

 

$ 48,621

 

$ 42,041

 

$ 188,929

 

$ 177,642

Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

 

$ 54,552

 

$ 41,505

 

$ 195,070

 

$ 177,281

OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kilowatthour sales (millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hawaiian Electric

 

1,603

 

1,592

 

6,212

 

6,170

Hawaii Electric Light

 

269

 

270

 

1,053

 

1,044

Maui Electric

 

282

 

273

 

1,089

 

1,047

 

 

2,154

 

2,135

 

8,354

 

8,261

Average fuel oil cost per barrel

 

$ 152.05

 

$ 94.78

 

$ 141.49

 

$ 80.06

Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1

 

 

 

 

 

8.2

 

8.1

1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

Years ended December 31

(in thousands)

 

December 31,

2022

 

September 30,

2022

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

60,331

 

$

53,365

 

 

$

48,384

 

 

$

207,830

 

 

$

198,802

 

Interest and dividends on investment securities

 

 

14,315

 

 

15,052

 

 

 

11,755

 

 

 

58,044

 

 

 

43,464

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

74,646

 

 

68,417

 

 

 

60,139

 

 

 

265,874

 

 

 

242,266

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposit liabilities

 

 

3,755

 

 

1,704

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

7,327

 

 

 

4,981

 

Interest on other borrowings

 

 

4,775

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5,974

 

 

 

59

 

Total interest expense

 

 

8,530

 

 

2,759

 

 

 

1,066

 

 

 

13,301

 

 

 

5,040

 

Net interest income

 

 

66,116

 

 

65,658

 

 

 

59,073

 

 

 

252,573

 

 

 

237,226

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

2,729

 

 

(186

)

 

 

(3,458

)

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

(25,825

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

63,387

 

 

65,844

 

 

 

62,531

 

 

 

250,536

 

 

 

263,051

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees from other financial services

 

 

4,764

 

 

4,763

 

 

 

5,888

 

 

 

19,830

 

 

 

21,225

 

Fee income on deposit liabilities

 

 

4,640

 

 

4,879

 

 

 

4,634

 

 

 

18,762

 

 

 

16,663

 

Fee income on other financial products

 

 

2,628

 

 

2,416

 

 

 

2,003

 

 

 

10,291

 

 

 

8,770

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

1,872

 

 

122

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

2,533

 

 

 

7,318

 

Mortgage banking income

 

 

62

 

 

181

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

1,692

 

 

 

9,305

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,778

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

528

 

Other income, net

 

 

606

 

 

633

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

2,086

 

 

 

851

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

15,348

 

 

12,994

 

 

 

15,660

 

 

 

56,972

 

 

 

64,660

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

 

30,361

 

 

28,597

 

 

 

27,375

 

 

 

113,839

 

 

 

113,970

 

Occupancy

 

 

7,030

 

 

5,577

 

 

 

5,358

 

 

 

24,026

 

 

 

20,584

 

Data processing

 

 

4,537

 

 

4,509

 

 

 

4,472

 

 

 

17,681

 

 

 

17,634

 

Services

 

 

2,967

 

 

2,751

 

 

 

2,718

 

 

 

10,679

 

 

 

10,327

 

Equipment

 

 

2,937

 

 

2,432

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

10,100

 

 

 

9,510

 

Office supplies, printing and postage

 

 

1,142

 

 

1,123

 

 

 

1,145

 

 

 

4,398

 

 

 

4,239

 

Marketing

 

 

1,091

 

 

925

 

 

 

1,562

 

 

 

3,968

 

 

 

3,870

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

978

 

 

914

 

 

 

823

 

 

 

3,591

 

 

 

3,235

 

Other expense

 

 

5,056

 

 

4,729

 

 

 

3,993

 

 

 

16,985

 

 

 

13,783

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

56,099

 

 

51,557

 

 

 

49,967

 

 

 

205,267

 

 

 

197,152

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

22,636

 

 

27,281

 

 

 

28,224

 

 

 

102,241

 

 

 

130,559

 

Income taxes

 

 

4,739

 

 

6,525

 

 

 

6,095

 

 

 

22,252

 

 

 

29,325

 

Net income

 

$

17,897

 

$

20,756

 

 

$

22,129

 

 

$

79,989

 

 

$

101,234

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

29,282

 

$

(78,186

)

 

$

9,840

 

 

$

(218,844

)

 

$

48,506

 

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

 

0.76

 

 

0.89

 

 

 

0.97

 

 

 

0.86

 

 

 

1.15

 

Return on average equity

 

 

15.73

 

 

15.11

 

 

 

12.10

 

 

 

14.08

 

 

 

13.76

 

Return on average tangible common equity

 

 

19.20

 

 

17.77

 

 

 

13.63

 

 

 

16.46

 

 

 

15.49

 

Net interest margin

 

 

2.91

 

 

2.96

 

 

 

2.79

 

 

 

2.89

 

 

 

2.91

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

68.86

 

 

65.55

 

 

 

66.86

 

 

 

66.31

 

 

 

65.31

 

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.07

 

As of period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

 

 

0.28

 

 

0.35

 

 

 

0.86

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

 

 

1.21

 

 

1.24

 

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

 

4.1

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

7.1

 

 

 

 

 

Tier-1 leverage ratio

 

 

7.8

 

 

7.7

 

 

 

7.9

 

 

 

 

 

Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

 

$

10.0

 

$

5.0

 

 

$

19.0

 

 

$

42.0

 

 

$

59.0

 

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contacts

Mateo Garcia

Director, Investor Relations

(808) 543-7300

ir@hei.com

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Council System
Meetings

U.S.

LatAm
2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

2023

Portada Live

April, 13, 2023

September 28, 2023

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now