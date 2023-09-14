Heap Recognized as a Leader in Analytics in Snowflake’s Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Heap’s data analytics and insight platform enables joint customers to build leading solutions on Snowflake’s Data Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Heap, the foremost data and analytics insights provider, announced it is being recognized as a leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Markets Are Redefining Strategies to Unify and Activate Data to Boost Revenue, executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.





Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

For the second year in a row, Heap was identified as a leader in the analytics category. This reflects the high rates of adoption and usage of Heap among Snowflake’s customers, which is enabled by Heap’s low-code integration capabilities. Heap’s platform provides customers with speed in customer insights and time-to-action, which has improved customers’ overall user experience, satisfaction, and lifetime value.

“Marketing leaders are continually challenged with the cost of data – either struggling to collect the necessary data or being overwhelmed with the sheer amount available to them,” said Rachel Obstler, Chief Product Officer at Heap. “Through our partnership with Snowflake, customers can enhance their digital experiences and accelerate business growth through access to a complete set of behavioral data and data-science-driven insights. As we continue to innovate and support our customers, our focus is on making insights even more accessible, so companies can fully understand their users’ experience.”

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network, including ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake, as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how Snowflake customers leverage these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake’s report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “Heap maintained its status as a leader in the Analytics category by simplifying how customers combine and analyze siloed data to drive business growth and maximize marketing ROI.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

Heap is the future of digital insights. Heap’s low-code, easy-to-use digital analytics software illuminates key digital behaviors and pinpoints valuable quantitative and qualitative insights so teams can quickly act with confidence and create the best possible digital experiences. Over 10,000 businesses trust Heap to increase revenue, improve conversion, accelerate decision-making, and drive business impact at scale.

