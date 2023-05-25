Headless Commerce Packs a Punch: Best-of-Breed Digital Experience Platform Pack Attracts Industry-Leading Agencies, Partners, and Top Talent; Helps Brands Scale Growth

Pack’s Centralized Approach to Headless Commerce Proven to be Competitive Advantage for Merchants, Marketers, and Developers; Kevin O’Brien Joins as VP, Partnerships, Margaret Julian as Director of Product Marketing

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pack, the world’s leading digital experience platform for growing brands, today announced partnerships with top ecommerce design and development agencies, including Trellis, Scoutside, Coldsmoke Creative, eHouse Studio, Nessa labs, 383, Knit, Akantro and Helixian. Known for building successful partner ecosystems and strategic alliances, Kevin O’Brien joins Pack as Vice President, Partnerships, alongside experienced GTM leader, Margaret Julian, as Director of Product Marketing.

Intentionally designed to meet the unique needs of both marketers and developers, Pack’s commerce experience platform decouples frontend, customer-facing layers from backend systems and business operations—putting all the tools merchants need to build blazing-fast, performant shopping experiences in one place. This approach helps brands boost conversion rates, eliminate marketing and developer bottlenecks, and tap into vibrant tech ecosystems—without the tradeoffs of a traditional headless build. A key ingredient for brands to deliver on the personalized, one-click shopping experiences consumers crave, Pack frees online retailers from having a single platform dictate how they build and present their brand to the world. The results speak for themselves: customers like Cuts Clothing boosted conversions by more than 20%, achieving a stunning 200% YoY growth. Pack’s proven ability to increase purchases and AOV while improving efficiency across the board is attracting new customers, partners, and talent at a rapid clip.

“Having spent my career at ecommerce agencies developing websites for major brands like Kylie Cosmetics, UNTUCKit, and MVMT, I know the challenges that come with designing, building, and optimizing online storefronts. We built Pack so teams can create the amazing, personalized shopping experiences they once could only dream of,” said Cory Cummings, co-founder, and CEO of Pack. “We’re proud to have the trust of agency partners like Scoutside, Coldsmoke and Trellis, and thrilled to have incredible talent like Kevin and Margaret join the team and support our growing customer base.”

Ecommerce Agency Accolades

Scoutside has developed deep expertise in building headless storefronts on Shopify for years. When Scoutside discovered Pack’s platform, they were excited to empower their developers to build robust, well converting shopping experiences more quickly and efficiently, while still having a lot of flexibility over design and customer experience. Scoutside clients aren’t just getting a significant site speed boost – it also gives clients a site that’s easy to manage. “Pack dramatically reduces build time, minimizes tech debt, and gives our clients an industry leading experience for managing their site,” says Thomas McCutchen, Founder and CEO at Scoutside.

Coldsmoke Creative turned to Pack when redeveloping the website for direct-to-consumer athleisure brand Public Rec. With a seamless implementation experience, Pack’s ease of use, performance, and centralized site management helped improve Public Rec’s site speed and provided the ability to build, edit and publish content without having to rely on developer intervention.

“Pack solves a critical need for Shopify agencies looking to give clients a competitive advantage without having to adopt new technology and workflows,” said Mark Shesser, Founder at Coldsmoke Creative. “Cory and the team have created a world-class platform that makes adopting modern technology really accessible, while also providing predictability for our agency’s business.”

Leading the Pack

The fundamentally better product, customer experience, and results Pack provides has attracted vibrant, up-and-coming brands like Cuts Clothing, Liquid I.V., Truff, and Prima, in addition to key ecommerce industry talent and partnerships. Earlier this year, Shogun sunsetted its competitive, frontend offering—naming Pack the sole recommended technology partner of choice for thousands of customers. Prior to this, Kevin O’Brien joined Pack from Shogun, and with more than 20 years of experience creating technology and channel partnerships, will focus on building a best-in-class ecosystem for agency partners committed to headless storefront development.

“I’ve always believed that a headless approach was the future of ecommerce,” said Kevin O’Brien. “But for brands and partners to successfully adopt new technology, they need a solution that is both elegant and sophisticated; one that speaks to the needs of developers, marketers, and retailers. Pack fills that gap precisely and has the power to overcome headwinds in an early market. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to creating and expanding strategic relationships that propel innovation in headless commerce forward.”

Also joining Pack from post-purchase platform Route, new Director of Product Marketing Margaret Julian will accelerate the company’s go-to-market efforts as the platform evolves with the needs of clients.

“Too often, ecommerce businesses hit a glass ceiling while struggling to find the best tech to accelerate their growth. They care about their brand, customers, and sales—not the complicated technology,” said Margaret Julian. “Pack’s easy-to-use platform is uniquely positioned to give merchants the game-changing growth levers they need to scale—from increased site speed and conversions to more agile workflows and higher employee retention and engagement.”

Pack’s leadership appointments and continued traction with agency partners follow a year of product investment and development—culminating in 470% growth and a $3M seed funding (total $6M raised) round in December 2022. With an aggressive roadmap of frontend features like testing, personalization, internationalization and deep integrations, Pack will continue to enable brands and agencies alike to experience the promise of a headless approach to commerce.

About Pack

Pack is the industry-leading digital experience platform for growing brands that enables store owners to offer personalized, performant, innovative shopping experiences that accelerate sales and help growing brands differentiate their offerings. Headquartered in San Diego, Pack is a team of technology experts, strategists, and ecommerce innovators with a partially remote team across the US. Built on vibrant tech ecosystems with a laser focus on usability, Pack is on a mission to help commerce teams tap into speed, growth, and shared innovation.

