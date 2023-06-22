HDI Expands US Equine Insurance Operations

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Industrial insurer HDI Global (HDI) initiates major expansion in the equine insurance sector by appointing a team of 9 industry experts, including Dianne Meisner as specialized Lead Equine Underwriter.





Mark Edwards, Head of Bloodstock and Equine and Ian Snow, US Equine Lead, welcome Meisner and the team to the Lexington, KY based office. With this team of 7 underwriters and 2 claims adjusters HDI’s clients now benefit from a collective experience of over 300 years in US equine operations.

“Our enlarged team has a strong background in Equine and possesses vast knowledge across multiple disciplines,” says Edwards. “Especially with equine, being close to the clients’ field of operation and their needs makes a huge difference. Many of our team members are active participants in the sport and have a respective education in this field. Some even have experience in world renowned equine hospitals. Our clients and partnering agents will surely profit from this high level of expertise.”

HDI launched their US based equine product offering back in 2019, providing Full Mortality and Major Medical coverage for breeds and uses across the full spectrum of the equine industry.

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

As an industrial lines insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies and corporate customers with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI’s prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Pioneering value-driven insurance solutions globally, HDI Global SE leads roughly 5,000 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global SE is a company in the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 4,500 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 8.2 billion in the year 2022 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong). Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Ex-change in the MDAX.

Disclaimer

This news release may include forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions, expectations and opinions of the management of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE. These statements are, therefore, subject to certain known or unknown risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond Talanx AG’s and HDI Global SE’s control, affect our business activities, business strategy, results, performance and achievements. Should one or more of these factors or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results, performance or achievements of Talanx AG and HDI Global SE may vary materially from those expressed or implied in the relevant forward-looking statement. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE do not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor do Talanx AG and HDI Global SE accept any responsibility for the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. Talanx AG and HDI Global SE neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Contacts

Contact Details for HDI Global Insurance Company, USA:

HDI Global Insurance Company



161 North Clark Street – 48th Floor



Chicago, IL 60601



USA



Phone +1 312 580-1900



www.hdi.global

For media enquiries please contact:

George Contoravdis



Tel.: +1 312-589-6752



E-Mail: george.contoravdis@us.hdi.global

Dr Frederic Strohm



Tel.: +49 511 3747 2117



E-Mail: frederic.strohm@hdi.global

Christoph Boßmeyer-Hortsch



Tel.: +49 511 6455 9515



E-Mail: christoph.bossmeyer-hortsch@hdi.global