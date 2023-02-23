HC3 Announces New Podcast

-The Birmingham-based company launches “Making a Statement Podcast”-

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HC3, connecting financial institutions to their customers through statement solutions, is launching their own podcast called Making a Statement Podcast. Hosted by Chief Growth Officer Tori VanCura-Rutland, the podcast aims to have transparent conversations about the reality of working in the financial services/fintech industry.

The ultimate goal of the Making a Statement Podcast is to create an open dialogue to talk about HC3 internally as a business and as a partner for financial institutions. The first episode features Griffin McGahey, President at HC3 as well as Lee Long, Chief Experience Officer and Jerimiah James, Chief Product Officer who joined the Executive Leadership Team from acquired HC3 companies. They bring a trifecta of knowledge and perspectives as they join Tori to discuss both the positive and negative effects of merging and integrating new processes, products, and employees.

“When bankers select a partner, their professional reputation is on the line and often their role if it’s not successful. Developing a podcast that openly speaks to banker challenges as they work with fintechs is one way we hope we can better serve our clients and future clients,” said Tori VanCura-Rutland. “Mediums such as podcasts give people the chance to hear firsthand accounts and stories from actual industry professionals, creating a more personal narrative that leaves a lasting impact.”

“As HC3 continues its upward trajectory, it’s important to stimulate discussions regarding the company from an internal standpoint,” said Griffin McGahey. “Corporate self-reflection is a rare commodity these days, and taking the time to have transparent and honest discussions allows companies to stare back at themselves and opens the door for future success when conducting further business.”

Making a Statement Podcast episodes will air once a month. Upcoming topics include how to prepare for statement and document implementations and best-of-breed bank solutions for leveraging non core solutions.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

